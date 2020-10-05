The Yankton Bucks boys’ soccer team will begin the 2020 post-season where it began the 2020 season.
Sort of.
The Bucks (7-6) travel to Sioux Falls to face Lincoln (5-3-4) to open the Class AA boys’ soccer playoffs today (Tuesday). The match will be played at Yankton Trails Park, unlike the Aug. 14 match, which was played on turf at Howard Wood Field.
“We are a way better team now than we were at the beginning of the season,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “We play to space a little better, which opens things up. We’ve learned to use our teammates and move the ball a little better.”
Will Pavlish leads the Bucks in scoring, with Ethan Yasat, Braylen Bietz and Gage Becker also providing key offense.
The Bucks have worked to keep the offense flowing, Dannenbring said.
“We’re working at moving the ball through the middle and, if it works to the corner, not letting it die,” he said. “Our strikers have been way more active the last few games, which opens the field.”
Since losing three of four and giving up 13 goals in a four-match span, the Bucks have settled in defensively. In the team’s final six matches, the Bucks did not give up more than two goals in a match.
“Our defense plays much better and cuts the angles off,” Dannenbring said.
The match is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Yankton Trails Park. The winner of the Yankton/Lincoln matchup will face the winner of the Watertown/Pierre matchup on Saturday, with the higher seed hosting the match.
Semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the finals set for Oct. 17 in Huron.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.