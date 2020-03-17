PIERRE — For South Dakota high schools, the spring sports season is on hold, at least through April 5.
The SDHSAA sent out a notice on Monday, calling off all spring sports contests through April 5 in an effort to help contain the COVID-19 coronavirus. For Yankton High School, the following events have been canceled, according to a notice from YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors:
• March 17 – USD Jazz Band Festival
• March 21 – State Science Olympiad
• March 29-31 – State Student Council
• March 31 – Boys Tennis Triangular vs. Vermillion & SC Heelan (in Yankton)
• April 2 – Honor Choir Tryouts (in Freeman)
• April 3 – Boys Tennis Triangular vs. Mitchell & Brandon Valley (in Mitchell)
• April 4 – ESD Indoor HS Track Meet (At SDSU in Brookings)
Also canceled for Yankton are the April 6 middle school track and field meet featuring Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (Iowa) East, Sioux City West and South Sioux City, and the high school track and field meet featuring East, West and Sioux Falls Washington. Sioux City schools will not return to classes until at least April 13.
As of right now, the South Dakota State basketball tournaments are considered postponed.
The SDHSAA will allow schools to decide if they will continue practice at this time, asking that they “make that decision on CDC guidance, state entity guidance, information that you have locally, the number of participants involved, the nature of the activity, and local control,” according to the release. Yankton will not continue practice until classes are back in session.
The South Dakota High School Baseball Association announced Tuesday that it would continue to follow SDHSAA guidelines, meaning that games will not be played until after April 5.
As announced Monday, the Nebraska School Activities Association will not allow practices to resume until at least March 30, with the resumption of competition occurring April 2.
Track/XC Officials Clinic Canceled
HURON — The Track and Field and Cross Country Officials Clinics scheduled to be held March 25 in Huron and Rapid City have been canceled.
