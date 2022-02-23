SIOUX FALLS — One boy and three girls from Yankton will compete in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday through Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Dylan Sloan (26-16) is Yankton’s lone representative on the boys’ side, qualifying at 126 pounds.
The Yankton Gazelles qualified three wrestlers, including returning state champion Nevaeh Leonard. Leonard (22-8) won the Class A 131-pound title a year ago, and will be wrestling in the competitive 126-pound weight class.
Also for the Gazelles, Jett Yaggie (16-7) will compete at 106 pounds and Keira Christ (23-14) will compete at 113 pounds.
Competition begins at 9 a.m. today (Thursday) and Friday, with individual championships set for Friday night. The dual tournament will be held on Saturday, with Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes, Parkston and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon each competing in the Class B competition.
Here is a look at the qualifiers from each area program:
Class A
B-AH
The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson co-op will send six wrestlers to state: Kanin Klentz (20-27) at 106, Jovey Christensen (39-13) at 132, Robert Watkins at 152, Jensen Christensen (9-27) at 160, Aaron Larson (26-21) at 182 and Landon Schurch (42-14) at 195.
Christensen was sixth at 126 a year ago.
Dakota Valley
The Panthers qualified one wrestler for state, Jackson Boonstra (34-9) at 145 pounds. Boonstra finished eighth at 126 pounds a year ago.
Vermillion
The Tanagers qualified six wrestlers for state: Hayden Schroeder (33-3) at 113, Padraig Fulton (15-21) at 120, Michael Roob (27-13) at 126, Connor Peterson (17-12) at 138, Rollie French (22-14) at 152 and Zach Brady (35-7) at 285.
Schroeder was second at 106 pounds and Brady was sixth at 285 a year ago.
Class B
BH-S-A
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon will send six wrestlers to state: Jackson Kaul (29-12) at 106, Brock Kotalik (24-17) at 113, Tyler Tjeerdsma (29-10) at 126, Brady Bierema (33-11) at 138, Turner Nicholson (33-11) at 160 and Isaac Crownover (42-2) at 182.
Bierema was third at 126 pounds and Crownover was fifth at 152 pounds a year ago.
BSHA is also the seventh seed in the Class B dual tournament, drawing second-seeded Winner in the opening round.
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Huskies qualified five wrestlers for state: Gunner Ewing (22-20) at 120, Lucas Hueser (33-5) at 145, Ben Swatek (19-1) at 170, Gavin Jacobs (33-8) at 182 and Noah McDermott (28-15) at 195.
Hueser was fourth at 138, Jacobs was fourth at 170 and Swatek was fifth at 160 a year ago.
K-WL-PG
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes, fourth at state a year ago, will send nine wrestlers to state, including returning state champion Kasen Konstanz. Konstanz (36-5), the 106-pound champion as a freshman, will wrestle at 120 pounds this year.
Also back for KWLPG after placing in 2021 are Grayson Hanson (39-6, 3rd at 160, competing at 152), Levi Nightingale (35-4, 3rd at 195; competing at 195), Chase Varilek (36-4, 5th at 132; competing at 138) and Carter Lenz (32-11, 6th at 138, competing at 145)
Also qualified for KWLPG are Gavin Braun (44-5) at 106, Lucas Lenz (36-8) at 160, Jacob Novak (6-4) at 220 and Kameron Styles (31-16) at 285.
The squad is also the top seed in the dual tournament, drawing eight-seeded Philip in the first round.
Marion-Freeman
The Rebels qualified two wrestlers for state, Riley Tschetter (29-17) at 132 and Owen Eitemiller (23-22) at 152.
Parker
The Pheasants qualified an area-best 11 wrestlers for state: Alek Kuchta (38-25) at 106, Dylan Buseman (41-20) at 113, Logan Buseman (19-8) at 126, Michael Even (40-25) at 132, Andrew Even (24-9) at 138, Jack Even (39-21) at 145, Logan Bridges (17-21) at 160, Charlie Patten (38-8) at 182, Zaul Centeno (20-26) at 195, Levi Wieman (42-8) at 220 and Jason Ebeling (18-22) at 285.
Patten was seventh at 195 and Wieman was seventh at 220 a year ago.
Parkston
The Trojans qualified five wrestlers for state: Kaden Holzbauer (38-7) at 113, Wyatt Anderson (34-16) at 126, Porter Neugebauer (36-5) at 152, Kolter Kramer (41-18) at 160 and Noah Mahoney (32-11) at 170.
Neugebauer was fourth at 126 a year ago.
Parkston is also the sixth seed in Saturday’s dual tournament. The Trojans will take on Kingsbury County in the quarterfinals.
Wagner
The Red Raiders qualified six wrestlers for state: Karstyn Lhotak (38-8) at 106, Jhett Breen (35-6) at 132, Riley Roberts (36-11) at 145, Tim Bouza (26-25) at 170, Nolan Dvorak (23-16) at 195 and Brennan Leines (29-9) at 285.
Breen was second at 120, Roberts was eighth at 145 and Dvorak was eighth at 182 a year ago.
Girls
B-AH
The Beresford-Alcester-Hudsongirls qualified two wrestlers for state, Tavyn Valder (24-8) at 113 pounds and Reese Olson (20-14) at 132 pounds.
BH-S-A
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon qualified two wrestlers for state, Britney Rueb (26-1) at 113 pounds and Peyton Hellmann (33-4) at 126 pounds.
Both Rueb (112) and Hellmann (129) were Class B state champions a year ago.
Dakota Valley
Dakota Valley qualified four wrestlers for state: Ariyana Bhakta (5-13) at 106 pounds, Ariana Gomez (20-10) at 126 pounds, Anna Lee (5-10) at 154 pounds and Gracie Delgado (16-6) at 170 pounds.
Gomez finished fourth in Class A at 143 pounds a year ago.
K-WL-PG
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes qualified two wrestlers for state: Akane Metcalfe (15-3) at 106 and Kiana Shevling-Major (7-3) at 142.
Major won the Class B 160-pound title a year ago. Metcalfe was fourth at 112 pounds in Class B a season ago.
Marion-Freeman
The Rebels qualified one wrestler for state, Emma McConniel (8-8) at 106 pounds.
VH-IW
The Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda co-op qualified an area-best seven girls for state; Aubrey Jensen (16-9) at 113, Morgan Lee (17-10) at 120, Wendi Silverthorn (6-20) at 126, Rachael Feiock (2-15) at 142, Gia Miller (14-5) at 170, Lauren Petersen (15-11) at 190 and Hope Orr (14-8) at 285.
Lee finished fifth in Class B at 140 pounds a year ago. Orr was fifth at 275 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.