The Yankton Fury Lancers earned a 21-6 victory over Vermillion in youth softball action on Wednesday.
Jordyn Kudera went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Jazlin Romero had two hits and three RBI. Claire Taggart also had two hits, scoring four times. Tyan Beste had a double and four runs scored. Izzy Gurney, Aubrey Stotz and Chloe Caton each had a hit in the victory.
Romero and Taggart each had four strikeouts in the contest.
Parkston 12, Freeman-Marion 0
SCOTLAND — Parkston blanked Freeman-Marion 12-0 in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
Harli Ross and Cadence Hofer each had a hit for Freeman-Marion.
Three different pitchers threw for Freeman-Marion, with Ross taking the loss.
Free.-Mar. 11, Bat Girls 7
SCOTLAND — Freeman-Marion scored seven runs in the third to claim an 11-7 victory over the South Dakota BatGirls in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
Rylee Peters went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Freeman-Marion. Claire Loofbourrow also had two hits. Cadence Hofer and Harli Ross each doubled. Savannah Timmerman added a hit in the victory.
Isabel Waltner picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Free.-Mar. 6, Wagner 2
SCOTLAND — Freeman-Marion scored five runs in the second inning to claim a 6-2 victory over Wagner in 14-under softball action on Wednesday.
Harli Ross doubled for Freeman-Marion. Sam Fransen, Cadence Hofer, Savanna Timmerman and Isabel Waltner each had a hit in the victory.
Hofer picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing one hit over four innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.