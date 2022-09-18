BROOKINGS — Yankton finished fourth in the dance competition and 13th in the cheer competition of the Brookings Invitational competitive cheer and dance meet, Saturday in Brookings.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with a 294.75, beating out Class A power Dakota Valley (283.75). Sioux Falls Washington (277.25) was third, followed closely by the Gazelles (275.75).
Brandon Valley posted the top score on both Jazz (292) and Pom (297.5). O’Gorman had the top Hip Hop score (281).
Yankton tied for third in Jazz (281.5) and finished third in Pom (270). Dakota Valley was second in Pom (295) and fifth in Jazz (272.5).
Sioux Falls Jefferson won the cheer title at 278, beating out Class A power Sioux Valley (266.5). Brookings (263) was third.
Yankton scored 183 to finish 13th in the 19-team field.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 294.75; 2, Dakota Valley 283.75; 3, Sioux Falls Washington 277.25; 4, Yankton 275.75; 5, Harrisburg 273.5; 6, O’Gorman 270.75; 7, Sioux Falls Lincoln 246.5; 8, Sioux Falls Jefferson 246.0; 9, Pierre 238.75; 10, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 234.5; 11, Watertown 233.5; 12, Mitchell 230.25; 13, Rapid City Central 226; 14, Huron 223; 15, Rapid City Stevens 220; 16, Aberdeen Central 219.5; 17, Brookings 218.25; 18, Tea Area 217
HIP HOP: 1, O’Gorman 281; 2, Washington 273; 3, Harrisburg 262.5; 4, Mitchell 245.5; 5, Lincoln 244.5; 6, Watertown 231; R.C. Central 226; T8, Pierre 225.5; T8, Jefferson 225.5; 10, Huron 221.5; 11, Stevens 220.5; 12, Brookings 220; 13, Roosevelt 210.5; 14, Aberdeen Central 197; 15, Tea Area 180
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 292; 2, Harrisburg 284.5; T3, Washington 281.5; T3, Yankton 281.5; 5, Dakota Valley 272.5; 6, Lincoln 248.5; 7, Aberdeen Central 242; 8, Huron 224.5; 9, Stevens 219.5; 10, Mitchell 215
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 297.5; 2, Dakota Valley 295; 3, Yankton 270; 4, Jefferson 266.5; 5, O’Gorman 260.5; 6, Roosevelt 258.5; 7, Tea Area 254; 8, Pierre 252; 9, Watertown 236; 10, R.C. Central 226; 11, Brookings 216.5
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Jefferson 278; 2, Sioux Valley 226.5; 3, Brookings 263; 4, Roosevelt 261.5; 5, Watertown 245; 6, Brandon Valley 234.5; 7, Stevens 231; 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 221.5; 9, Mitchell 201; 10, Deubrook Area 196.5; 11, Washington 196; 12, Tea Area 189; 13, Yankton 183; 14, Pierre 181; 15, R.C. Central 175.5; 16, Lincoln 173; 17, Aberdeen Central 168; 18, Dell Rapids 167; 19, Elkton-Lake Benton 162.5
