BROOKINGS — Yankton finished fourth in the dance competition and 13th in the cheer competition of the Brookings Invitational competitive cheer and dance meet, Saturday in Brookings.

Brandon Valley won the dance title with a 294.75, beating out Class A power Dakota Valley (283.75). Sioux Falls Washington (277.25) was third, followed closely by the Gazelles (275.75).

