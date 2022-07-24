EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen captured the silver medal in the pole vault at the 2022 World Athletics Track & Field Championships on Sunday evening inside Hayward Field.

Nilsen, a 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, garners his third world championship medal within the last 12 months. He took home the silver medal at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics last August, bronze at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia and now silver on American soil at the 2022 World Outdoor Championships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.