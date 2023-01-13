The Mitchell Marlins scored four first-period goals on the way to an 8-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action Friday.
Esten Schlimgen and Pacxton Denne each scored twice for Mitchell. Tanner Puetz, Brody Huls, Tyson Sabers and Levi Loken scored in the win.
For Yankton, Alex Nockels had a goal and an assist. Donnyraee Marshall also scored. Jack Pedersen added an assist.
Drake Jerke made 19 saves for Mitchell. Keenan Wagner stopped 28 shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen today (Saturday) and Sunday.
JV: Mitchell 5, Yankton 4
Mitchell rallied from a 3-1 deficit, with Pacxton Denne scoring a power play goal 3:57 into overtime to lift the Marlins past Yankton 5-4 in JV boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Denne and Tyson Sabers each scored twice for Mitchell. Gerald Prewett added a goal for the Marlins.
Taten Benson scored twice for Yankton. Hunter Haas and Kylen O’Connor each had a goal. Five Bucks had one assist each: Wyatt Johnson, Jack Pedersen, Kobe Koletzky, Dawsn Thoms and Jace Sedlacek.
Ian Vaughan made 29 saves in goal for Mitchell. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 19 saves and Garrett Haas stopped four shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen today (Saturday) and Sunday.
