Two of the Yankton Bucks’ biggest performers over the last few weeks have been running back/linebacker Shaylor Platt and cornerback Cooper Grotenhuis.
Platt, a junior has had to step into the starting running back role the past three games with starting running back Gavin Swanson, a senior, having been out. With Swanson returning, it gives Platt the opportunity to return to his main linebacker role.
“It's going to be big change to have him back this week,” Platt said. “I know ‘Swanny’ is going to be out for blood this week with him being back from his injury.”
Still, when his number was called upon the past few weeks, he has made the most of the opportunity.
In the Bucks’ 34-29 loss to the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, Platt was a big reason that game was as close as it was. He rushed 24 times for 119 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the second half to get Yankton within five points.
“I have to give thanks to my linemen,” Platt said. “There's been lots of open holes to run through. With (Gavin) Swanson being out, they called my number in the running game. I responded the best I could to help us win.”
Despite falling short of the win, Bucks head coach Brady Muth said he and the coaching staff were pleased with Platt’s performance.
“Shaylor answered the bell,” Muth said. “It's one thing to call the play. It's another thing to get the kid out there to execute it when he's had a ton of carries plus starting on defense and making a lot of plays for us. For him to play the way he did, he's a warrior and we're really happy with his performance.”
Grotenhuis adds that the defense got a lift by watching the way Platt ran the ball in the second half against the Rough Riders.
“Seeing Shaylor Platt, who plays defense, running the ball down the middle as hard as he can really inspires our defense to pick our heads up when we let up a touchdown,” Grotenhuis said.
“He's really showing how big of a leader he is on this team being a junior. He's inspired everyone on this team. He's a workhorse, and that’s what a Yankton Buck is.”
Grotenhuis has had adversity of his own this season. On the second day of fall camp, he broke his collarbone and missed the first three games of the season. Since he returned Sept. 16 against Pierre, he has relished the opportunity to be on the field with his Bucks teammates.
“Breaking my collarbone on the second day of fall camp was pretty tough, but it opened up my eyes to respect being on the field with the boys,” Grotenhuis said. “It's been a blast ever since I've been back.”
Even though he admitted it was hard to watch the games instead of play in them in the early weeks, Grotenhuis said being able to see the game from a coach’s perspective gave him insight into how he could improve his game.
“Being injured let me step back and see (the game) slow down,” Grotenhuis said. “I was able to break down players routes, learn from that, and coach up the younger kids because we had Carson Ness playing as a sophomore (in my place). It helped me to coach him up and then I learned a few things myself.”
Grotenhuis did not take any shortcuts with his rehab and was able to come back five weeks after the injury. Muth praised his senior cornerback’s attitude throughout the season.
“(Cooper’s) got just a killer attitude,” Muth said. “There's never an excuse with that kid. He's always going to do what he's got to do to get the job done. If (he makes a mistake), he wants to know where the mistake was made so it doesn't happen again. Having him back in the secondary really solidifies things and calms things down for us.”
Although the team has struggled on run defense, Grotenhuis talked about how being able to stop the run game could swing Friday night’s home contest against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in Yankton’s favor.
“Run defense has been the main thing we've been focusing on in team defense (in practice this week),” Grotenhuis said. “Rallying up to the ball as a whole team will really help us Friday night).”
Platt adds that executing what the coaches present to the defense will aid in the run defense having success Friday night.
“Their scheme is ground-and-pound,” Platt said. “We’ve got to watch film though (and figure out) where they're going to be running the ball, what formations (they will use), and how to stop it. We need to execute it in practice.”
Yankton and Aberdeen Central are set to face off Friday at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field in what will be only the third home game for the Bucks thus far in 2022.
“The boys have been missing Crane,” Platt said. “It's going to be nice to be in front of the home crowd (and) having the students section cheering for us.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.