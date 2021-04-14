IRVING, Texas—Six South Dakota football players qualified for membership to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society announced Wednesday.
The Coyote contingent includes Jack Cochrane, Mason Scheidegger, Mason Lorber, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch and Brady Schutt. They are part of a class of 910 players from 255 schools who qualified for membership in 2021, the Society’s 15th year.
“For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have reached their final year of playing eligibility, attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2, met all NCAA-mandated progress towards degree requirements and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.
