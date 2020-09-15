TYNDALL — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks rallied from a 2-0 hole to beat Bon Homme in a five-set high school volleyball showdown Tuesday night in Tyndall. The Nighthawks won by set scores of 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-12.
In the victory for TDA (2-4), Gracey Schatz finished with 11 kills and three ace serves, while Megan Reiner had 13 kills and two blocks. Hannah Stremick had a big night with seven kills, 20 set assists, 16 digs and five aces.
Also for the Nighthawks, Faith Werkmeister recorded seven kills, eight blocks and two aces, Emma Fink led the defense with 25 digs, and Bailey Spaans tallied 20 set assists and 16 digs.
In the loss for Bon Homme (3-5), McKenzie Carson finished with eight kills, four blocks, 10 digs and five aces. Jenae Alberts added six kills and 18 digs, Olivia Bures had six kills and 15 digs, and Jaden Kortan recorded six kills and 12 digs. Jenna Duffek had 25 set assists.
On Thursday, TDA hosts Freeman in Tripp and Bon Homme hosts Irene-Wakonda.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (2-4) 24 23 25 25 15
BON HOMME (3-5) 26 25 22 18 12
Corsica-Stickney 3, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Morgan DeLange had 13 kills and Avery Broughton added 12 as Corsica-Stickney out-lasted Parkston 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 15-11 in volleyball action Tuesday night in Parkston.
Marisa DeLange keyed the Corsica-Stickney offense with 21 set assists and Morgan Clites paced the defense with 28 digs.
For Parkston, Maggie Baumgart tallied 11 kills and three solo blocks, while Brielle Bruening had nine kills and two blocks, and Faith Oakley had 19 set assists.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 23 26 25 17 15
PARKSTON 25 24 19 25 11
Howard 3, Menno 2
MENNO — Howard outlasted Menno 25-23, 24-26, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kate Conner and Piper Thompson each had seven kills, with Conner also recording three blocks for Howard. Emma Rudebusch and Mia Glanzer each had 10 assists, and Kate Feldhaus and Aleya Kizer each had six kills in the victory.
Jesse Munkvold led the Menno attack with 14 kills, 21 digs, three blocks and three ace serves. Julia Buechler posted six kills. Kylie Harriman had 22 assists and 16 digs. Madelyn Heckenlaible and Bridget Vaith each had five blocks. Kaylie Schempp had 22 digs, Adrian Nusz had 13 digs and Paityn Huber added 10 digs for the Wolves.
Howard, 5-2, takes on Chester next. Menno plays in the Bridgewater-Emery Tournament on Saturday.
Howard won the JV match 25-19, 25-22; and the C-match 25-21, 25-23.
HOWARD (5-2) 25 24 25 19 15
MENNO (1-5) 23 26 12 25 12
Parker 3, Tea Area 1
TEA — Brooke Berens pounded the floor with 16 kills and added three blocks at the net as Parker defeated Tea Area 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24 on Tuesday night in Tea.
Morgen Carlson added seven kills and two blocks for Parker (8-0), while Cierra Mohr had 35 set assists and 15 digs, and Shelby Lang posted eight kills and 12 digs. Breana Jensen recorded 18 digs and Grace DeWald added 14 digs.
In the loss for Tea Area (4-5), Ryen Hawkey recorded 11 kills, 11 digs and three ace serves, while Lizzy Spah had 10 kills and three blocks. Kennedy Konrad had 17 set assists and Cassidy Gors had 21 digs.
On Thursday, Parker visits Alcester-Hudson and Tea Area hosts Elk Point-Jefferson.
Lennox 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
LENNOX – The Lennox Orioles won their third match in a row with a 25-22, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23 victory over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Zoey Zebel had 10 kills to lead the Orioles offense while Mara Hinker ended the match with nine kills and Kyan Jackson handed out 22 kills. Defensivley for Lennox, Courtney Sandal ended the night with 28 digs while Zebel had 24 kills.
For the Huskies, Mckenzie Stone had 11 kills and Addie Stube ended with 43 assists. Defensively, Alyssa Chytka ended with 23 digs. The Huskies will look to bounce back when they play Tea Area on Thursday. Lennox will play their fifth home match in a row on Thursday when they play Parkston.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (2-4) 22 25 24 23
LENNOX (4-5) 25 15 26 25
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Freeman 1
FREEMAN – The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies continued their undefeated season with a 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17 victory over the Freeman Flyers on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Kerrigan Schultz dominated the night with 11 kills, 20 assists and 15 digs in the victory. Julia Weber also had a stellar night with 10 kills and 27 digs while Kaitlyn Roskens passed out 10 assists.
For the Flyers, Rijjy Peterson posted 15 kills and 26 digs, while Odalite Pankratz had an excellent performance with 12 kills, 19 assists, and 17 digs. Ava Ammann would also hand out 23 assists in the loss.
The Huskies will face Viborg-Hurley in Emery on Thursday. Freeman will also play on Thursday, traveling to Tripp to face T-D/A.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (5-0) 25 25 20 25
FREEMAN (3-3) 13 19 25 17
Wagner 3, Avon 0
WAGNER – The Wagner Red Raiders won their fifth match in a row with a 25-21, 25-10, 27-25 victory over the Avon Lady Pirates in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Abby Brunsing led the Red Raiders with a 17 kills and 12 digs in the victory.. Macy Koupal would also have 15 assists, while Paige Petry ended the match with 13 assists and 11 digs.
For the Lady Pirates, Sam Brodeen had 16 digs while teammate Ali Sees ended the loss with seven kills.
The Red Raiders will look to continue their winning streak against Parker on Satruday. Avoln will look to bounce back on Sept. 21 when they face Gregory.
AVON (4-3) 21 10 25
WAGNER (6-1) 25 25 27
Wynot 3, Bloomfield 0
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils extended their undefeated record to 7-0 with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 victory over Bloomfield in Nebraska prep volleyball on Tuesday.
Karley Heimes dominated the net with 12 kills while Edyn Sudbeck led the Blue Devils with 18 assists and 11 digs. Chloe Heimes would also have a strong performance with 14 digs and Emersyn Sudbeck finished the match with 21 digs.
The Blue Devils will now face Hartington-Newcastle in Hartington on Tuesday. Bloomfield’s next match will also be against Hartington-Newcastle, who they will host on Sept. 22.
WYNOT (7-0) 25 25 25
BLOOMFIELD (3-5) 13 8 21
Alcester-Hudson 3, Centerville 0
ALCESTER — A big night from Bayleigh Peterson helped Alcester-Hudson sweep Centerville 25-17, 25-17, 25-8 on Tuesday night in Alcester.
Peterson finished with two kills, 20 set assists, 11 digs and four ace serves. Also for the Cubs (2-3), Abby Walth had six kills, Elly Doering had four kills, Alyssa Keiser tallied 16 digs and two aces, and Ella Serck had nine set assists and nine digs.
For Centerville (0-6), Sophie Eide posted four kills and nine digs, Mya Bendt had three kills, 20 digs and two ace serves, and Ellie Hunter had three kills, two blocks and seven digs.
On Thursday, Alcester-Hudson hosts Parker and Centerville plays in a Freeman Academy-Marion triangular.
CENTERVILLE (0-6) 17 17 8
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-3) 25 25 25
Irene-Wakonda 3, FA-M 0
WAKONDA – The Irene-Wakonda Eagles cruised to their second victory with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 victory over the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Nora O’Malley posted nine kills, seven digs and six ace serves to led the Eagles to victory while teammate Willa Freeman dominated the net with 12 kills. Emma Orr was also a vital part of the victory, ending the night with seven assists.
For the Bearcats, Sarah Cremer had 16 assists and Leah Goodwin ended with four digs. Freeman Academy/Marion will now host a Triangular on Thursday in Freeman. Irene-Wakonda will also play on Thursday, as they travel to Tyndall to face Bon Homme.
FREEMAN ACAD./MARION (0-3) 12 10 17
IRENE-WAKONDA (2-4) 25 25 25
Scotland 3, AC/DC 0
SCOTLAND – The Scotland Lady Highlanders cruised to a 25-8, 25-19, 25-9 victory over the AC/DC Thunder in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Rylee Conrad led the Scotland offense with 18 assists, and Grace Fryda had six kills and 15 digs in the victory. Teammate Kennedy Bietz nearly matched Fryda’s totals, as Bietz posted six kills and 14 digs on the night.
For the Thunder, Mackenzie Muckey had six kills and eight digs. Allison Muckey also had eight digs along with seven assists in the loss.
The Lady Highlanders will now face Canistota on Sept. 21. The Thunder will look for their first victory against T-D/A on Sept. 22.
AC/DC (0-6) 8 19 9
SCOTLAND (4-2) 25 25 25
Gayville-Volin 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG – The Gayville-Volin Raiders kept their undefeated record in tact with a dominate 25-12, 25-8, 25-7 victory over Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday in prep volleyball action.
Keeley Larson had 26 assists on the night and Jadyn Hubbard posted seven kills and 10 digs. Samantha Olson also finished with a match-high nine kills in the victory.
For the Cougars, Denne Mach had six kills and 22 digs. The Cougars will look for their first victory when they travel to Emery on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gayville-Volin will also travel on Thursday, as they hit the road to face Freeman Academy/Marion.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-0) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-5) 12 8 7
Crofton 3, BCNG 0
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton swept past Boone Central-Newman Grove 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 in Mid-State Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kaley Einrem filled up the stat sheet, recording 11 kills, 18 assists, four ace serves and 13 digs to lead Crofton. Jayden Jordan posted four ace serves and 11 digs. Ella Wragge finished with nine kills and 18 digs. Alexis Folkers had eight assists and 19 digs, Lacey Sprakel had six kills and Hope Steffen had 11 digs.
Mara Ranslem had eight kills and 10 digs to lead BC-NG. Paige Nelson posted 22 assists, Riley McDermott had seven kills and Marysa Duerksen added 23 digs for the Cardinals.
Crofton hosts Pierce on Thursday. BC-NG hosts Norfolk Catholic and Stanton in a triangular on Thursday.
CROFTON (4-5) 26 25 25
BC-NG (2-5) 24 17 23
S.F. Christian 3, McCook Central-Montrose 1
SALEM — Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian got 15 kills each from Abby Glanzer and Katie Van Egdom in a 25-11, 27-29, 25-15, 25-16 victory over McCook Central-Montrose in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kelsi Herd posted 50 assists and four ace serves for SFC (11-0). Kylah VanDonkersgood finished with 15 digs. VanEgdom also had 13 digs, Glanzer also had five ace serves and Brooklyn Pater added three ace serves in the victory.
Katelyn Lueth had 12 kills and Maggie Miles posted 18 assists for MCM. Riley Morrison had 24 digs, Mesa Bartmann ahd 16 digs and Madisen Koepsell added eight blocks for the Fighting Cougars.
SFC hosts Sioux Falls Rosoevelt on Thursday. MCM travels to Beresford on Thursday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (11-0) 25 27 25 25
MCM (2-7) 11 29 15 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.