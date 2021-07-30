TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds punched their ticket to state with a 13-8 victory over Menno in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Tabor.
Hunter Hallock doubled twice and Joey Slama had two hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Tabor. Sam Caba and Zach Sutera each had two hits. Bryce Scieszinski doubled. Chris Sutera had a hit and three RBI. Cole Uecker added a hit in the victory.
Kyler Pekarek had two hits, including a home run, and Dylan Lehr doubled and singled for Menno. Macon Oplinger also had two hits. Adam Walter posted a three-run home run. Tyler Miller and Spencer Schultz each had a hit in the effort.
Hallock pitched eight innings, striking out six, for the win. Max Schoenfelder took the loss.
Menno has one more chance to qualify for state, facing Freeman today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. in Tabor.
5B: Alex. 19, Parkston 4
ALEXANDRIA — Tyson Gau had three extra-base hits — a home run and two doubles — and six runs batted in as Alexandria pounded Parkston 19-4 in the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday.
The victory qualifies Alexandria for state, Aug. 4-15 in Mitchell. Parkston has one more chance to qualify, facing the Platte Killer Tomatoes today (Saturday) in Alexandria.
Michael Schoettmer had three hits, including a double, and four RBI for Alexandria. Jordan Gau and Jed Schmidt each doubled and singled. Pierce Smith also had two hits. Adam Durfee added a hit in the victory.
Jeff Harris had two of Parkston’s five hits. Dan Bonte, Dylan Mogck and Spencer Freudenthal each had a hit.
Tyson Gau went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out nine, for the win. Nick Haivala took the loss, giving up the first six runs in the 11-run first inning.
