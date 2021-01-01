As many of our readers may know, Jeremy Hoeck and I have worked together for a long time. Because of this, we tend to play off each other’s ideas a lot. Sometimes we even run with an idea the other is having before that person does.
That was the case on Wednesday.
Jeremy and I haven’t seen each other in over a week, as he has not been in the office since before he left for the Yankton-O’Gorman doubleheader on Dec. 22. But on Wednesday he filed a year-end column with some of the ideas I had popping around in my head.
No, I’m not upset with him. In fact, he did more with the concept than I would have, as usual. (Look for it online at yankton.net.)
As far as 2020 is concerned, it started on a negative note for me long before coronavirus sent our everyday lives for a loop. It started with my mother suffering from cancer, and it claiming her two weeks into the year, on what would have been my father’s 90th birthday.
But just a week after coronavirus shut down everything, my family received a blessing with the birth of my niece Zoe. Due to virus concerns I have not gotten to spend much quality time with her yet, but I’m surprised my coworkers are not sick of me showing off photos.
After nearly two months into the complete shutdown of sports, the first glimmer of light came. And, coincidentally, one of my nephews played a roll. Lesterville amateur baseball hosted Mount Vernon in what was the first area sporting event since March, and my nephew Michael Drotzmann made his Broncs debut in the contest.
In the time between, we (as a sports staff) tapped into the region’s great sports roots. We — mostly Jeremy — did a “Where Are They Now” series involving a number of area athletes, coaches and even a team or two. He also did a series looking back on the old Bob Winter Basketball Camp.
It wasn’t a “normal” summer by any stretch of the imagination, but it had many of the regular elements: baseball, softball and golf. The same could be said of the fall, at least at the high school level, though many places limited the number of fans (and are still doing so).
The college level was another matter.
For Mount Marty, it was the first fall camp for the football program as it began preparations for a 2021 debut. MMU also saw the juggling of schedules due to coronavirus, with several programs put on hold for weeks at a time.
For the University of South Dakota, it was a different first semester. The first sporting event of the 2020-21 school year was not volleyball, soccer or football, but men’s basketball in November. The Coyotes will play their “fall” sports in the winter and spring, with volleyball beginning in January, football and women’s soccer in February, and cross country happening eventually, mixed in with the track and field season.
Even the makeup of USD’s schedules is unusual. Instead of playing home and away with each league team in basketball and volleyball, those games will be played back-to-back at the same site. That schedule makes for an odd scenario where every USD-SDSU matchup will be played in Brookings this year (football and softball were scheduled to be there this year anyway).
The year 2020 was my 25th as sports editor of the Press & Dakotan, and it was definitely one for the record books. Let’s hope we all leave the worst of the year behind us while taking the best of the year with us going forward.
