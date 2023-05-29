SIOUX FALLS — With the experience of running out of pitching in the back of his mind, Bon Homme head coach Gary Kortan crafted a game plan for how to approach the Cavaliers’ opening round contest against Rapid City Christian in the South Dakota State Class B High School Baseball Tournament.
“If we had a four-run lead, we’d make a switch,” he said.
The Cavaliers took a 6-0 lead through two innings, allowing them to pull starting pitcher Landon Smith before his pitch count benched him for the rest of the tournament. Easton Mudder and Landon Bares kept the Comets in check the rest of the way as Bon Homme claimed a 10-2 victory on Monday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Smith, who faced just six batters in getting through two scoreless innings, was credited with the win for Bon Homme. Mudder followed with two scoreless innings before Bares pitched the rest of the way, giving up two unearned runs.
“Easton and Bares did a good job of coming in,” Kortan said.
On the other side, the Comets’ Elijah Hoyt was chased in the third inning after giving up the first eight Bon Homme runs, taking the loss.
Jackson Caba doubled and singled, and Brady Bierema doubled for Bon Homme (15-0). Bares posted a hit and three RBI, Jace Toupal had a hit and two RBI, and Riley Rothschadl, Eason Mudder and Chapin Cooper each had a hit in the victory.
“It wasn’t our best hitting game,” Kortan said. “But we had some timely hits. It was a pretty good first game.”
Rapid City Central was limited to one single each for Benson Kieffer, Simon Kieffer, Hoyt and Jackson Winter.
Bon Homme scored in the first on a Bierema double and a RBI groundout by Bares, then tripled their lead with four runs in the second. Mudder had a RBI single and Bares posted a two-run double in the frame.
After a pair of wild pitches plated two more runs for Bon Homme in the third, Central went to the bullpen for Simon Kieffer. Rothschadl, the first batter Kieffer faced, ripped a line drive to shortstop that resulted in an inning-ending double play.
Rapid City Central got on the board in the sixth, scoring on a Benson Kieffer single.
Simon Kieffer kept the Cavaliers at bay until the bottom of the sixth, when four walks and a two-run single by Toupal put Bon Homme in position to end the game by the run rule. But Benson Kieffer induced a two-out grounder to end the threat.
The Comets took advantage of two errors in the top of the seventh to score another run, but Bon Homme ended the game with a double play.
Bon Homme will play in the 2:35 p.m. semifinal against defending champion Dell Rapids.
“We’ll be ready for it. We’ve got Riley going,” Kortan said, referring to Rothschadl, who was presented with the Class B Player of the Year award before the game. “We can’t wait for it to get here.”
