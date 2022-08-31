Tejai Clausen and Kathy Grady earned top honors at the “Yankton’s Best Tri” triathlon, held in the Yankton area on Saturday.
Clausen finished the course — which consisted of a 300-meter swim, 14-mile bike ride and 5,000-meter run — in 59:55 to earn men’s top honors. Grady won the women’s title in 1:07:56.
