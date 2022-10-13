SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked last in both the men’s and women’s preseason polls for the Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced Thursday.
On the women’s side, Morningside drew the top spot after winning the GPAC regular season title a year ago. GPAC Tournament champion Dakota Wesleyan was second, while NAIA national runner-up Dordt was third.
The Lancer women, 2-27 overall and 1-21 in the GPAC in 2021-22, will make their 2022-23 debut on Oct. 30 at home against Graceland. The Lancers are in their first season under head coach Allan Bertram.
Jamestown, which returns conference Player of the Year Mason Walters, was the top pick on the men’s side. Briar Cliff, one of the regular season co-champions, was second, followed by Northwestern, Concordia and Dordt. Concordia was a regular season co-champion and beat Jamestown to win the GPAC Tournament.
The Lancer men will open the 2022-23 season at home against Graceland on Oct. 30. MMU, 7-22 overall and 3-16 in the GPAC last season, is in its second season under head coach Collin Authier.
WOMEN’S POLL: 1, Morningside (10 first place votes) 119 points; 2, Dakota Wesleyan (1) 99; 3, Dordt (1) 98; 4, Northwestern 97; 5, Concordia 83; 6, Briar Cliff 79; 7, Jamestown 61; 8, Hastings 50; 9, Doane 37; 10, College of Saint Mary 34; 11, Midland 24; 12, Mount Marty 11
MEN’S POLL: 1, Jamestown (6 first place votes) 93 points; 2, Briar Cliff (4) 87; 3, Northwestern (1) 79; 4, Concordia 77; 5, Dordt 71; 6, Morningside 54; 7, Doane 48; 8, Dakota Wesleyan 37; 9, Midland 28; 10, Hastings 16; 11, Mount Marty 15
