EUGENE, Ore. — Four pole vaulters and one high jumper will take on the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon this week, something they have been training for since COVID-19 shut down the 2020 championships.
“If you look at our training,” Head coach Lucky Huber said. “it’s really designed for, how do we get to the big meet, and then when we get there, how do we perform well.”
Two women and two men’s pole vaulters will represent USD this week. Helen Falda and Gen Hirata are the two women’s pole vaulters, with Ethan Bray and Marshall Faurot representing USD in the men’s pole vault.
The men’s pole vault competition takes place Wednesday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bray is a senior who has two All-American indoor honors to his name, while Faurot is making his first NCAA appearance.
Bray set an outdoor best of 18-4.75 in April. Faurot hit three consecutive personal bests to make it to the NCAA Championships. Both men cleared 17-10.5 to make it to the finals. Faruot said having Bray as a teammate going to Eugene with him helps push him.
“I think it certainly helps having someone to jump with,” Faurot said. “I think it will definitely help in a meet of this caliber to have a familiar face there that I’m used to seeing when I’m jumping every day, someone who can help me through the pressure situations.”
In the women’s pole vault, Falda has a career best 14-6 to her name this spring. Hirata cleared 14-2 twice to set a new personal best. Both vaulters cleared 14-0 to make it to the NCAA Championships. Falda is the experienced senior, being a six-time All-American, while Hirata is making her first appearance.
“Eugene is a very special place to me,” Falda said. “My first time there was when I was a junior in high school still living in Italy. I was there for the World Junior Championships in 2014, and that’s when I decided to come to college in the US.”
Falda and the women’s pole vault starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. This will be Falda’s last competition with USD. Falda will be competing to be on the Italian Championships team following this week according to Huber.
Parker native and USD senior Zach Anderson is the lone non-pole vault attending the NCAA Champions this week. Anderson cleared 7-5 earlier this spring for a new personal best that also qualified him for the Olympic Trials in Eugene later this summer.
Anderson is a three-time All-American making his third outdoor appearance. Anderson had to clear 7-2.25 to advance from the NCAA West Preliminary. The men’s high jump takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“I know that it’s my last shot here and to do something with the school,” Anderson said. “It just makes it a little bit more exciting.”
Anderson and the vaulters can score team points by placing inside the top eight in the competition. All competition will be shown live on ESPN3.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.