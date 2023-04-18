BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles finished second after the Harrisburg Tigers in the Brandon Valley Quadrangular in girl’s high school golf on Tuesday.
Harrisburg finished with a final score of 370 to take first, while Yankton followed with 379 to claim second.
Mattie Weidenbach, a senior for the Tigers, won the quadrangular with her score of 86. Ellia Homstad and Gracie Brockberg, both Gazelles, tied for second place with a score of 90.
Elsie Larson, and senior for Yankton, tied for sixth place after hitting 96. Sabrina Krajewski took 12th place after ending the round with 103. Madison Ryken took 18th place after she hit a score of 111, and Bailey Anderson followed with 116 to take 22nd place.
Yankton travels to Harrisburg for a quadrangular on Thursday.
