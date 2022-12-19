The Yankton Bucks remained fourth in the South Dakota Media poll for Class AA boys’ basketball after a week in which both their games were postponed.
Sioux Falls Jefferson remained atop the Class AA boys’ poll, with Roosevelt’s move into fifth being the only change in this week’s poll.
Yankton’s lone game this week is at Aberdeen Central on Thursday.
The top three teams in each class remained unchanged, including Dakota Valley first in Class A boys and Viborg-Hurley first in Class B girls. Here is a closer look at the other classes:
— Dakota Valley was a unanimous selection atop the Class A boys’ poll.
— White River claimed the top spot in Class B boys, as the top five teams remained unchanged despite four teams receiving at least one first place vote. The Tigers garnered nine while second-ranked DeSmet drew four, and third-ranked Aberdeen Christian and fifth-ranked Castlewood each got one.
— The O’Gorman girls were a unanimous selection in Class AA girls. Yankton hosts Aberdeen Central, which also is not receiving votes, in its lone game this week.
— St. Thomas More remained in first in the Class A girls’ poll, with Wagner drawing three first place votes and ranking second.
— Viborg-Hurley was a unanimous top pick in Class B girls. Centerville remained in fourth.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1
2. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 2
3. Pierre 2-0 43 3
4. Yankton 1-0 22 4
5. Roosevelt 2-1 18 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, Washington 3, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 3-0 75 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-0 53 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 36 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-0 25 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12.
Class B
1. White River (9) 4-1 68 1
2. De Smet (4) 1-0 58 2
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 40 3
4. Lower Brule 4-1 30 4
5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 4, Faith 1, Howard 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Jefferson 3-0 56 2
3. Washington 1-0 49 3
4. Pierre 2-0 26 4
5. Harrisburg 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 70 1
2. Wagner (3) 1-0 59 2
3. Hamlin (1) 2-0 51 3
4. West Central 1-0 16 5
5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau 6, Red Cloud 5, Tea Area 4, Florence-Henry 3, Lakota Tech 2.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 56 2
3. Castlewood 1-0 42 3
4. Centerville 3-0 32 4
5. De Smet 2-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 6, Sully Buttes 3, Wall 2, Jones County 1.
