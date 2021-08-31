The Mount Marty University volleyball team earned a 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18 victory over Presentation in non-league action on Tuesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Gabby Roth posted 19 kills and Aubrey Herbolshimer had 13 digs for Mount Marty, which hit .291 on the match. Alex Ruth had 11 kills and a team-best five blocks (2 solo) and 14 digs. Morgan Stholmann and Alexis Kirkman each had 10 kills. Ally DeLange had 44 assists, Zole Bertsch had 11 digs and Molly Brinkman added 10 digs in the victory.
Becca Payne led Presentation (4-2) with 11 kills. Olivia Corey had 16 assists, with Sydney Miller posting 12 assists. Laura Babcock and Kenzie Kuxhaus each had 13 digs for the Saints.
MMU, 1-1, hosts Midland in Great Plains Athletic Conference action today (Wednesday).
