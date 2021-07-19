The Yankton Gazelles club high school softball program will hold its preseason meeting and registration on Thursday, July 22, at the “Home Plate” indoor practice facility, 1805 Whiting Drive.
All girls entering grades 6-12 interested in participating in Gazelles’ softball this fall must attend with a parent. This will be the only meeting and registration time.
The meeting and registration for grades 6-8 begins at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting and registration for grades 9-12 beginning at 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact Coach Goeden at bgoeden@hotmail.com
