The Yankton Bucks rolled to a pair of run-rule victories over Rapid City Central in club high school baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton needed four innings to claim a 15-0 victory.
Dylan Prouty had three hits for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Joe Gokie and Samuel Kampshoff each doubled and singled. Connor Teichroew, Austin Wagner, Cameron Zahrbock and Kaden Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Aidan Mason singled to lead off the game for Rapid City Central.
Landon Loecker went the distance in the four-inning contest for the win. Kyle Schlueter took the loss.
A pair of six-run innings helped Yankton claim another 15-0, four-inning victory in the nightcap.
Prouty went 3-for-4 with a double, and Tristan Redman went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Gokie doubled and singled, driving in three. Kampshoff tripled and Mac Ryken added a hit in the victory.
Schlueter and Kayden Jones each had a hit for Central.
Redman struck out three in the two-hit shutout. Brodee Matthews took the loss.
Yankton hosts O’Gorman on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.