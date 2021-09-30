HARRISBURG — Host Harrisburg edged Yankton for top honors in a boys’ golf dual on Thursday at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Harrisburg shot 300 on the day, led by Carter Shawd’s 71 and Charlie Swift’s 75. Yankton’s Caeden Ekroth also shot 75, leading the Bucks to a team score of 310.
Also for the Bucks, Dawson Vellek shot 76, Easton Vellek carded a 79, Jace Tramp and Henry Homstad each shot 80 and Tate Beste carded an 81.
Next up for Yankton is the South Dakota State Class AA Championships, Monday and Tuesday in Huron.
Yankton claimed JV honors with a team score of 328, five strokes better than Harrisburg. Yankton’s Jake Cunningham and Evan Ness tied for top honors, each at 78.
The Bucks also won a three-score JV-2 division, 252 to 293. Kai Cody shot 82 to lead the Bucks.
VARSITY: Harrisburg 300, Yankton 310
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Carter Shawd H 71; T2, Charlie Swift H 75; T2, Caeden Ekroth Y 75; T4, Dawson Vellek Y 76; T4, Carsten Geddes H 76; T6, Hayden Scott H 78; T6, Riley Christensen H 78; 8, Easton Vellek Y 79; T9, Jace Tramp Y 80; T9, Henry Homstad Y 80; 11, Tate Beste Y 81; 12, Will Parsons H 83
JV: Yankton 328, Harrisburg 333
INDIVIDUAL: T1, Jake Cunningham Y 78; T1, Evan Ness Y 78; T3, Jalen Dwire H 82; T3, Crayton Jibbon H 82; 5, Austin Heibult H 83; 6, Miles Krajewski Y 85; 7, Pryton Tuttle H 86; T8, Connor Tank H 87; T8, Luke Abbot Y 87; T8, Parker Riley Y 87; 11, Michael Horning Y 88; T12, Micah Maska Y 90; T12, Tyler Safranski H 90; T14, Kael Garry Y 94; T14, Ryker Larsen Y 94; 16, Carter Schurman Y 95; 17, Tommy Brinkerhoff Y 107; 18, Collin Steppat Y 119
JV-2 (3 scores): Yankton 252, Harrisburg 293
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Kai Cody Y 82; 2, Elijah Larson Y 83; 3, Colton Hopkins Y 87; 4, Nathan Chiodi H 90; 5, Mason Miller H 97; 6, William Youngblom Y 98; 7, Cooper Larsen Y 99; 8, Hunter Eggen Y 104; 9, Logan Hofer H 106; 10, Brody Moe Y 107; 11, Evan Zimmerman Y 128; 12, Dylan Hawgood Y 183
Mid-State Girls
CROFTON, Neb. — O’Neill ran away with team honors at the Mid-State Conference girls’ golf tournament, held Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course.
O’Neill finished at 407, beating out Battle Creek (432), Boone Central (441) and Pierce (441). Hartington Cedar Catholic finished at 457, with Crofton scoring a 517.
O’Neill’s Madi Hampton earned medalist honors with a 92, three strokes better than Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman and O’Neill’s Kaylin Gaughenbaugh. Wayne’s Riley Haschke and Pierce’s Keli Shermer each shot 101.
Cedar Catholic put two golfers in the top 15, Jenna Wiebelhaus (106) in eighth and Kristine Becker (111) in 13th. Crofton was led by Paris Walter’s 122.
