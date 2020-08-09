The Rapid City Drillers answered a five-run top of the ninth by the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels with four runs of their own, claiming a 9-8 victory in the opening round of the South Dakota State Clas A Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Ian Krump went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for Rapid City, which will advance to face the Brandon Valley Rats today (Sunday). Carter Stonecipher also had three hits. Zane Salley had a home run and three RBI in the victory.
Jack Revier went 3-for-4 with three RBI for Sioux Falls. Lucas Wilber posted two hits. Zach Dibble doubled for the Flying Squirrels.
Dawson Penticoff picked up the win in relief. Trevor Hurley took the loss.
Sioux Falls will face Brookings in consolation play today.
Brandon Valley 8, Brookings 4
The Brandon Valley Rats scored in each of the first five innings to claim an 8-4 victory over Brookings in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Yankton.
Ryan Hamilton had three hits, including a double, for Brandon Valley. Aiden Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run. Austin Portner had two hits and Ray Williams doubled in the victory.
Brookings was held to two hits.
Tony Lanier pitched five innings for the win. Joey Texley took the loss, with JaColby Anderson striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings of relief.
Brandon Valley will face the Rapid City Drillers today (Sunday) at 1:30 p.m., preceded by a matchup between Brookings and the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels.
Aberdeen 10, R.C. Diamondbacks 3
Aberdeen scored in six of the first seven innings to pull past a short-handed Rapid City Diamondbacks squad in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Yankton.
Aberdeen advances to face the loser of today’s (Sunday) Brandon Valley/R.C. Drillers matchup on Friday in Mitchell.
Michael Babcock went 4-for-4 with three runs scored for Aberdeen. Spencer Sudbeck doubled and singled, driving in three. Lucas Lorenz and Colton Cox each had two hits in the victory.
Jesse Riddle, Caden Skinner, Tyler Chicos and Cody Schulze each had two hits for Rapid City. Ja Neugebauer added a double for the Diamondbacks.
Chad Ellingson picked up the win. Caden Skinner took the loss.
Class B
Larchwood 11, KWL 3
MITCHELL — The Larchwood Diamonds scored one run in the top of the ninth and plated eight runs in the 10th to claim an 11-3 victory over the Kimball-White Lake Nationals in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Scott Erickson doubled twice for Larchwood, which advances to face Salem on Wednesday. Micah Linn and Cody Groskreutz each had two hits. Jaden Snyder tripled and Mitch Peschon doubled in the victory.
Zach Wallner had two of KWL’s four hits. Joe Hieb doubled for the Nationals.
Patrick Sinnema, the fourth Diamonds pitcher, picked up the win. Zach Wallner, who struck out 10 in 9 1/3 innings of work, took the loss.
Dell Rapids PBR 4, Milbank 1
MITCHELL — Dell Rapids PBR scored two runs in the first inning and Brett Mogen made them hold up in a 4-1 victory over the Milbank Firechiefs in the first round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Mitchell
Carter Gullickson and Riley Hoffman each had two hits for PBR, which will face Canova in the second round on Tuesday night. Tanner Solberg and Weston Hansen each doubled in the victory.
Tristan Hall’s seventh inning home run provided the lone Milbank run.
Mogen struck out nine in the complete game win. Taylor Boerger took the loss, with Dom Boerger striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Canova 8, Mount Vernon 3
MITCHELL — The Canova Gang overcame six errors to claim an 8-3 victory over Mount Vernon in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Mitchell.
Jason Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, and Kendall Gassman had three hits for Canova, which will face Dell Rapids PBR in the second round on Tuesday. Cole Gassman doubled twice. Justin Miller and Garrett Gassman each doubled and singled in the victory.
Chase Hetland had three of Mount Vernon’s nine hits. Sam Michels added two hits.
Trey Krier went the distance in the win, striking out five. Deric Denning took the loss.
