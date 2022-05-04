BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic junior Carson Noecker improved his Class C state record in the 3200-meter run, one of the three victories he had a hand in for the Trojans in the Mid-State Conference Track and Field Championships, Tuesday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Battle Creek won the boys’ team title, 124 to 96 over Boone Central. Girls’ honors went to Pierce, 125 to 90 over Battle Creek.
Noecker finished the 3200 in 9:11.70. He also won the 1600 (4:37.12) and ran on the Trojans’ winning 3200 relay (8:24.50) with Nolan Becker, Carson Arens and Grant Arens.
Also for the Trojan boys, who finished fifth in the team standings, Alex Kuehn won the 400 in 51.15.
The Crofton boys were led by Mayson Ostermeyer, who cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault.
Battle Creek was led by Landon Olson, who swept the high jump (6-5), long jump (22-9) and triple jump (42-5). Boone Central won four events, with Jackson Roberts sweeping the hurdles: 14.56 in the 110s and 39.23 in the 300s. Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper swept the throws, 55-1 1/4 in the shot put and 151-9 in the discus.
Pierce won five events on the girls’ side, with Elly Piper sweeping the shot put (44-9) and discus (137-9).
The Cedar Catholic girls finished third with 61 points. Laney Kathol won the 400 (58.13) and 800 (2:17.91), and anchored the Trojans to victory in the 1600 relay (4:09.34). Lauren Bernecker, Faith Christensen and Sophia Reifenrath ran the other legs of the winning 1600 relay.
The Crofton girls had two wins, Jordyn Arens (11:47.57) in the 3200 and Ellie Tramp (47.40) in the 300 hurdles.
O’Neill’s Zelie Sorensen won three events: pole vault (10-6), 100 (12.33) and 200 (26.08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.