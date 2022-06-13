MADISON, Wis. – Joe Krabbenhoft has been promoted to associate head coach of the Wisconsin Men’s Basketball program after seven years as an assistant coach at Wisconsin, head coach Greg Gard announced on Monday.
“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs,” Gard said. “He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin.
“His work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach. It’s been a very rewarding experience to watch his growth and development over the past 18 years from a player I recruited out of Sioux Falls to one of college basketball’s finest assistant coaches.
“I’ve got a tremendous coaching staff with Dean, Joe and Sharif and I understand unequivocally how fortunate I am to have them by my side as we continue to chase championships.”
“I’m really grateful to Coach Gard and Wisconsin athletic department,” Krabbenhoft said. “Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community.”
Krabbenhoft has helped lead the Badgers to a share of two Big Ten regular season championships in the past three seasons. Since Krabbenhoft rejoined the UW bench as an assistant coach, Wisconsin has gone 151-83 (.645) overall, including a mark of 84-50 (.627) in league play.
During Krabbenhoft’s seven years on staff, the Badgers have produced 13 All-Big Ten honorees including five First-Team All-Big Ten accolades. This past season, Wisconsin saw four players earn conference honors headlined by consensus first-team All-American Johnny Davis being named Big Ten Player of the Year.
In 2020, ESPN.com recognized Krabbenhoft as one of the game’s best young coaches on its “40 Under 40” list.
A player at Wisconsin from 2005-09, Krabbenhoft rejoined the Badgers in a coaching role after spending three seasons (2014-16) as an assistant coach at South Dakota State. Prior to his time at SDSU, he served as the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff at Wisconsin during the 2012-13 season.
