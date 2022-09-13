VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Karson Preister shot a nine-hole score of 34 to lead the Tanagers to a 151 to 185 victory over Lennox in a boys’ golf dual on Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen shot 35 to finish second. Lennox’s Caleb Wipf had the only other round under 40, a 38.
Vermillion also won the JV dual, 198 to 202.
Winner Inv.
WINNER — Chamberlain put three golfers in the top five to claim team honors at the Winner Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday in Winner.
Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger shot a 35 on the back nine to finish at 76, seven strokes better than Winner’s Karson Keiser (83). Chamberlain’s Sandler Wiekamp (84) was third.
Wagner’s Matt Link finished in a tie for 14th at 103.
Men: Siouxland Inv.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty matched its best round of the tournament, a 317, and finished 14th in the Siouxland Invitational men’s golf tournament. The two-day, three-round event ended Tuesday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.
Indian Hills Community College finished at 28-under 832, 34 strokes better than co-host Northwestern (866). Morningside (871) was third.
Indian Hills golfers claimed the top five spots. Damian Osner earned medalist honors with a 9-under 206. Mitchell Revie, Njoroge Kibugu and Taimur Malik each finished at 5-under 210.
Mount Marty was led by Hartington Cedar Catholic grad Ted Bengston, who shot a final round 76 to finish at 236 for the event. Reid Hansen finished at 240. Yankton grad Jimmie Cunningham finished at 247. Bennett Cassens posted a 252, Jackson Faber shot 263, Carson Pedersen shot 268 and Trey Vande Kop finished at 291 for MMU.
Faber and Vande Kop competed individually for MMU.
Next up for the Lancer men is the two-day Buena Vista Invitational, Sept. 17-18 in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Badger Inv.
VERONA, Wis. — Hartington Cedar Catholic grad Matthew Schaefer finished at 2-over 146 to lead South Dakota State at the Badger Invitational men’s golf tournament, which concluded Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
SDSU placed 18th as a team with a two-round score of 606.
Texas A&M won the tournament at 20-under-par. Northern Illinois' Ben Sluzas earned medalist honors with a 135 (-9).
Women: MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The South Dakota women’s golf team finished in eighth place at the MSU / Payne Stewart Memorial tournament. The Coyotes shot their best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 296 and bringing their three-round total to 902. USD had three finish inside the top-30 led by Danica Badura’s 23rd place finish.
Badura completed the tournament with a 9-over par total after shooting rounds of 76-74-75. She had two birdies on the day, bringing her three-round total to six birdies, and carded pars on eight of the nine holes on the front. With the tie for 23rd place finish, Badura has now opened each season with a top-30 finish individually the past three years.
Akari Hayashi and Emma Henningsson tied for 29th place with 10-over par tournaments. Hayashi posted the best round for USD on Tuesday. She had scored three birdies on her way to an even par 72 and totaled six for the tournament. Henningsson had back-to-back birdies to open the back nine and carded a 1-over par 73 in the third round. She ended the tournament with eight and recorded a top-30 finish in her Coyote debut.
Fifth-year senior Molly Fossen ended the tournament with a 4-over par 76 on Tuesday. Fossen had three birdies in the third round and totaled four for the tournament. Her three-round total of 234 (82-76-76) placed her in a tie for 54th place individually.
Freshman Catie Nekola closed out her Coyote debut with a 4-over par 76 in the final round. She carded three birdies on Tuesday and tied Henningsson for the team-high eight birdies in the tournament. Nekola’s total score of 235 (73-86-76) placed her in a tie for 58th place.
The Coyotes will have a two-week break before their next tournament of the fall season. The Johnie Imes Invitational is set to begin on September 26 in Columbia, Missouri.
