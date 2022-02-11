TOPEKA, Kan.—The South Dakota women’s 4x400-meter relay’s school-record effort capped off an afternoon at the Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge held at Washburn University’s Indoor Athletic Facility on Thursday.
The legs of the relay consisted of freshman Moe Bridgen, second-year freshman Jacy Pulse, second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath and freshman Anna Robinson. The quartet clocked a Summit League-leading time of 3:43.12 and broke a 24-year-old school record in the process. South Dakota is two weeks out from the Summit League Indoor Championships where the Coyotes are favored to defend their title with potentially four freshmen carrying the baton.
Second-year freshman Eerik Haamer moved to seventh in the nation Thursday with a season-best vault of 18-1 (5.51m). He led second-year freshman Tre Young and third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot to top-three finishes in the men’s pole vault.
USD also swept the women’s vault with third-year sophomore Gen Hirata clearing a season-best 14-2 ¾ (4.34m). It marks her first meet past 14-feet this season and moved her to 12th in the nation, one spot in the national rankings ahead of teammate Marleen Mülla. Hirata was joined in the top-three Thursday by Mülla and second-year freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan both clearing 13-9 ¾ (4.21m). The height is a personal best for Mooneyhan, who moves into the Coyote top-10 for the first time.
Freshman Danii Anglin improved her personal best in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-10 ½ (1.79m). The height ranks 26th nationally and moves her to third all-time in USD history. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring finished runner-up with a height of 5-7 ¼ (1.71m).
It was a sweep in the men’s throws by fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan. He captured the weight throw with a personal best 68-9 (20.95m) as he continues to close in USD’s school record in the event. He ranks 27th in the nation with the throw. Sullivan also launched the shot put an indoor best 56-11 ¼ (17.35m) and moves to fifth in USD history. Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus finished runner-up in the weight throw, while freshman Tristan Gray launched a personal best 56-4 ¾ (17.19m) for second place in the shot put. Gray moved to seventh in USD program history.
Second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele clocked a four-second personal best in the women’s mile for the second-fastest time in USD program history at 4:51.52. She jumps onto the USD record boards for the first time in the event, after previously missing USD’s top-10 by hundredths of a second. Jirele also won the 3,000 meters to cap off the evening, winning the event in 9:58.34. Third-year sophomore Helen Gould finished runner-up to her in the 3,000 meters.
Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz captured the 60 meters in 6.79 seconds, a time that would have been a personal best prior to last week’s 6.78-second outing.
The Coyotes also picked up event titles in the men’s 60-meter hurdles and 200 meters. Third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan clocked 8.07 seconds to win the hurdles. Second-year freshman Demar Francis crossed the line in 21.51 seconds to win the 200 meters.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp won the weight throw in 64-10 ½ (19.77m) and led a Coyote sweep in the event. Freshmen Delaney Smith and Maggie Heesch took second and third, respectively. Heesch had a personal-best throw of 59-2 ¼ (18.04m) in the competition and moved to seventh in program history.
Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski added a win in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.97.
Fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda tallied a pair of runner-up finishes and a pair of personal bests in the mile and 3,000 meters. Gemeda clocked 8:23.27 in the 3,000 meters, which ranks fifth in USD program history. He also recorded a time of 4:10.95 in the mile, a three-second personal best that just misses the Coyote Top 10 list.
In addition to the relay, Reifenrath and Pulse added runner-up finishes in the open 200 and 400 meters, respectively. Reifenrath clocked 23.84 seconds for the 200 meters. Pulse notched a time of 56.38 seconds in the open 400.
Second-year freshman Erin Kinney moved to second on USD’s top-10 list in the 200 meters behind Reifenrath, clocking a personal best 24.32 seconds on Thursday. She placed third both the 60 meters and 200 meters at the meet.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark and fourth-year junior Josephine Starner finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s shot put.
Fourth-year junior Jack Durst placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 6-8 ¾ (2.05m).
Second-year freshman Dylan Blake finished runner-up in the 800 meters with a time of 1:56.02. Freshman Mason Sindelar finished two-hundredths of a second behind for third.
Freshman Averi Schmeichel improved her personal best in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking 8.76 seconds to place third. She moves to fifth in USD program history with the time.
Fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen took third in the triple jump.
A handful of Coyote distance runners are scheduled to compete Friday evening at the SDSU Classic held inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.