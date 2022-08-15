Mount Marty University, in conjunction with the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center, has announced the MMU archery coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.
ZenaRae Ross, a graduate of Penn State University, will serve as the resident coach and recruiting and operations coordinator for the MMU archery program.
Paige Pearce is the headliner of the coaching staff. Pearce is considered one of the greatest compound archers in the world, with experience at both the national and internal level.
Retired Captain H. K. Indranath “Nath” Perera joins Pearce and the MMU archery program. A retired Captain from the Sri Lanka Army, Nath has a long list of training experience including a Level 3 World Archery Olympic coaching certification, the highest level for international certification an archery coach can have.
Bruce Cull, director of the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center, is thrilled with the new staff.
“I am very pleased with how the search went for putting a coaching staff in place for the archery program at Mount Marty," said Cull. "We were able to put together a staff that should be one of the best in intercollegiate archery. This will be a huge step for the program.”
Last May, Mount Marty University archers came home from the Collegiate National Championships with a national title in the recurve mixed event and four All-Americans.
"This team of students has some really talented archers from across the country," said Andy Bernatow, MMU athletic director. "Under new leadership, we know they'll keep that momentum for MMU archery!"
Ross has a Safe Sport certification along with a USA Archery Level 2 coaching certification. Ross has competed and placed at state, collegiate, and national levels. Ross coached for Zen Archery which coordinates coaching and training for the Junior Olympic Archery program and Pennsylvania State Archery Association.
Pearce won two medals at the 2019 World Archery Championships: a silver in women's individual compound and silver in women's team compound. In 2019, Pearce won the bronze medal in the women's individual event at the Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru. In 2020, Pearce won the women's compound event at the Vegas Shoot and the bronze medal in the women's team compound at the 2021 World Archery Championships held in Yankton.
Nath served as the Head Archery Coach for the Sri Lanka Army National Team and the Sri Lanka Navy National Team. Nath coached at national and international levels, including over 70 medal winners.
"These three will bring a new level of archery to the MMU program," said Cull. "And that's good for Yankton, too."
