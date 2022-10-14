Playoff Pairings Set
Buy Now

Bon Homme's Isaac Crownover carries the ball on a reverse during the Cavaliers' football game against Stanley County earlier this season. Bon Homme was one of nine area teams to qualify for post-season play, announced late Friday night. The Cavaliers, the eighth seed in Class 9AA, will host Ipswich.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

PIERRE — Pairings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes in the South Dakota football playoffs have been announced. The first round is set for Oct. 20, with quarterfinals on Oct. 27 and semifinals on Nov. 4. The finals are Nov. 10-12 in Vermillion.

— In Class 11B, Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0) earned the third overall seed with its first-ever undefeated regular season. The Huskies will host Rapid City Christian (4-4) in the first round.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.