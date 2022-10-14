PIERRE — Pairings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes in the South Dakota football playoffs have been announced. The first round is set for Oct. 20, with quarterfinals on Oct. 27 and semifinals on Nov. 4. The finals are Nov. 10-12 in Vermillion.
— In Class 11B, Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0) earned the third overall seed with its first-ever undefeated regular season. The Huskies will host Rapid City Christian (4-4) in the first round.
— Five area teams earned first-round berths in Class 9AA.
Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion (6-2) earned the seventh seed in its first year as a co-op. The Phoenix will host Florence-Henry (4-4), who they beat 36-14 on Friday night.
Parkston (7-1) is the sixth seed, the top seed among the area qualifiers. The Trojans host Leola-Frederick Area (5-3).
Bon Homme (5-3) is the eighth seed and will host Ipswich (6-2). Defending champion Platte-Geddes (4-4) is the 12th seed and will travel to Hanson (7-1). Viborg-Hurley (4-4) is the 13-seed and will travel to Hamlin (7-1).
— Alcester-Hudson (7-1) was the lone area team to qualify in Class 9A. The Cubs draw Canistota (4-4).
— Avon and Irene-Wakonda qualified in Class 9B.
Avon (4-4), the eighth seed, hosts Faulkton Area (4-4). Irene-Wakonda (3-5), the 12th seed, will travel to Corsica-Stickney (6-2).
No. 16 Lead-Deadwood (4-4) at No. 1 Winner (8-0)
No. 9 St. Thomas More (5-3) at No. 8 Deuel (7-1)
No. 13 Tri-Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (7-1)
No. 12 Sioux Valley (5-3) vs. No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (7-1)
No. 15 Mobridge-Pollock (4-4) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (8-0)
No. 10 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (5-3) at No. 7 Hot Springs (6-2)
No. 14 Rapid City Christian (4-4) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0)
No. 11 Redfield (5-3) at No. 6 Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central (6-2)
No. 16 Stanley County (3-5) at No. 1 Wall (8-0)
No. 9 Ipswich (6-2) at No. 8 Bon Homme (5-3)
No. 13 Viborg-Hurley (4-4) at No. 4 Hamlin (7-1)
No. 12 Platte-Geddes (4-4) at No. 5 Hanson (7-1)
No. 15 Kimball-White Lake (2-6) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (8-0)
No. 10 Florence-Henry (4-4) at No. 7 Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion (6-2)
No. 14 Britton-Hecla (4-4) at No. 3 Howard (8-0)
No. 11 Leola-Frederick Area (5-3) at No. 6 Parkston (7-1)
No. 16 Burke (1-7) at No. 1 Warner (8-0)
No. 9 Canistota (4-4) at No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (7-1)
No. 13 Chester Area (3-5) at No. 4 Harding County-Bison (6-2)
No. 12 Estelline-Hendricks (4-4) at No. 5 Philip (7-1)
No. 15 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (2-6) at No. 2 Lyman (7-1)
No. 10 Timber Lake (5-3) at No. 7 Castlewood (6-2)
No. 14 Iroquois-Lake Preston (2-6) at No. 3 Gregory (7-1)
No. 11 Deubrook Area (4-4) at No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (5-3)
No. 16 Lemmon-McIntosh (2-6) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (8-0)
No. 9 Faulkton Area (4-4) at No. 8 Avon (4-4)
No. 13 Potter County (3-5) at No. 4 Sully Buttes (6-2)
No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (3-5) at No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (6-2)
No. 15 Jones County (3-5) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (8-0)
No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-4) at No. 7 Faith (6-2)
No. 14 New Underwood (2-6) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (5-3)
No. 11 Colome (4-4) at No. 6 DeSmet (5-3)
