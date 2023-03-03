LINCOLN, Neb. — Centura outscored Hartington Cedar Catholic 38-11 in the second half to claim a 65-45 victory over the Trojans in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
The victory sends the Centurians (25-3) to a state championship game for the first time since 2001. Centura will face Hastings St. Cecilia (19-7), which upset top-seeded Ravenna in the other semifinal Friday morning. Start time is 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cedar Catholic (21-7) will face Ravenna at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northwest High School.
Sydney Davis scored 25 points to lead Centura. Taya Christensen finished with 14 points. Kyra Wooden added 11 points.
Makenna Noecker led Cedar Catholic with 18 points. Laney Kathol had 10 points.
Centura took a quick 9-2 lead, but Noecker got the Trojans going, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter to give Cedar Catholic a 16-11 edge. The Trojans built to a nine-point lead in the second quarter, taking a 34-27 lead into the break.
“Their tempo helped them jump out on us,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. “Then we made a couple shots, which helped us get into our press. Then we got some easy buckets.”
The Centura defense went to work in the second half. The Trojans would be held without a field goal until after benches had been emptied, turning Cedar’s seven-point halftime edge into a 21-point deficit.
“Both teams played well in two different times of the game, us in the first half and them in the second half,” Wortmann said. “Nothing wanted to click.”
The Trojans will play for third for a fourth straight season.
“These girls have been to state a lot of times in a row,” Wortmann said. “They work hard all the time for this. That’s why there are tears coming out at the end.”
“The end” comes midday Saturday, when the Trojans will play their last game of the season and say goodbye to their two seniors, Noecker and Kathol.
“We’ve been here before. We’ve done this before,” Wortmann said. “We’ll let them get over it, try to work through the pieces and restart in the morning.”
Wortmann expects his team to come out ready to go.
“There might be a little fire there,” he said. “I hope that is the case.”
