LINCOLN, Neb. — Centura outscored Hartington Cedar Catholic 38-11 in the second half to claim a 65-45 victory over the Trojans in the semifinals of the Nebraska State Class D1 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The victory sends the Centurians (25-3) to a state championship game for the first time since 2001. Centura will face Hastings St. Cecilia (19-7), which upset top-seeded Ravenna in the other semifinal Friday morning. Start time is 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

