SPEARFISH — Area athletes from seven schools compete in the South Dakota Class ‘A’ Track and Field Meet in Spearfish Friday and Saturday.
Athletes from Beresford, Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson, Ethan-Parkston, Parker, Vermillion and Wagner compete in the two day meet. Wagner’s Jaden Peters, Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel and Parker’s Lexi Even highlight the meet.
The 2021 Class ‘A’ State Track and Field Meet is scheduled to being Friday in Spearfish, and wrap up Saturday.
Beresford
The Beresford boys qualified eight individual athletes and all of their relay squads for the state meet. The girls’ squad qualified six athletes and all of their relays.
Laura Bogue is seeded fourth in the 800-meters (2:23.49) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.94). Hayden Wilson is seeded in a tie for seventh in the triple jump at 42-6. The girls medley relay is seede second in Class ‘A’ at 4:20.78. Both the girls 4x100 (51.92) and 4x400 (4:15.14) relay squads are seeded fifth. The boys’ 4x400 relay is seeded eighth (3:36.87).
On the boys side, Andrew Atwood and Cameron Wells both qualified in the 1,600-meters and the 3,200-meters. Gage Lyle also qualified in the 1,600-meters. Max Orr is the other Beresford boys’ athlete competing in two events, with the 300-meter hurdles and high jump.
Ian Matthews joins Lyle in the high jump competition, and both Dayden Wilson and Cody Klungseth will compete in the triple jump. Tate Otterloo is a state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles.
Anna Atwood will run the 1,600-meters and Lucy Farley the 100-meter hurdles for Beresford’s girls. In field events, Savannah Beeson competes in the triple jump, while Jade Rhody takes on the high jump and Rachel Zanter the long jump.
Dakota Valley
Tommy Nikkel and Gunnar Gunderson are seeded highly in multiple events going into the meet this weekend.
Nikkel is the top seed in the 400-meters (48.68), fourth in the 100-meters (11.02) and seventh in the 200-meters (22.59). Gunderson seeds second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.98) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (40.53). The boys 4x200 relay is seeded third at 1:31.
The other boys competitor seeded inside the top eight is Aidan Moran in the discus. Moran seeds eighth at 143-4. Five girls’ athletes seed inside the top eight in their events. Silja Gunderson seeds third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.10) and Lauren Okine eighth (16.34).
Jorja VanDenHul comes into the high jump competition this week tied for first at 5-4. The other two girls seeded highly are Emersen Mead, who is fourth in the high jump (5-1), and Rylee Rosenquist, sixth in the shot put (36-7).
Six other Dakota Valley boys qualified for the state meet, with Blake Schmiedt running three events (800, 1,600 and 3,200-meters). Also on the track will be Joey Bryan in the 300 hurdles and Reed Daonldson in the 110 hurdles.
In field events, Hunter Beving and Trae Piel compete in the high jump, while Liam Keenan takes on the pole vault competition. In relays’ the boys’ 4x100 and 4x400 are also in action.
Five more girls’ athletes will compete this weekend for Dakota Valley. Sophia Atchison and Claire Hemmingsen join Okine in the pole vault. Siena DeGeorgia joins Mead and VanDenHul in the high jump competition. Peyton Tritz will run in the 800-meters and Sophie Tuttle the 300 hurdles.
Dakota Valley girls will run three relays, the 4x200, 4x400 and the medley.
Elk Point-Jefferson
Tyler Goehring and Drake Peed highlight the Elk Point-Jefferson track and field squad in action this weekend.
Goehring is seeded inside the top eight in three events (300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump), while Peed ranks first in both the shot put (58-4) and discus (177). Goehring’s marks are 40.59 in the 300 hurdles, 21-11.75 in the long jump and 45-5.5 in the triple jump.
Riley Schmitz is the lone other Elk Point-Jefferson athlete ranked inside the top eight in an event, coming in tied for seventh in the triple jump (42-6).
Devon Schmitz will also compete in the triple jump. Jacob Lichtenberg will compete in the discus and Luke McInerney the shot put. Daenton Ronellenfitch takes on the high jump competition.
Alyssa Chytka is the lone girls athlete competing in multiple individual events. Chytka will run in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Lauren McDermott and Cera Schmitz compete in the 100 hurdles. In field events, Bentlee Kollbaum (high jump) and Grace Peed (discus) compete.
Both the boys and girls 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams qualified for state, with the boys 4x400 relay also qualifying.
Ethan-Parkston
Ethan-Parkston’s Cole Prunty is seeded inside the top eight in three events to lead the Ethan-Parkston boys into competition Friday.
Prunty is seeded fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.05), as well as seventh in both the 100 (11.13) and 110-meter hurdles (15.78). Prunty also runs in the 200-meters. Kolter Kramer is the other Ethan-Parkston boy seeded inside the top eight. He is eighth in the 400-meters (52.43).
Allison Ziebart is seeded first in the triple jump (36-9) and fourth in the long jump (17-2) for the Ethan-Parkston girls. Emma Yost is seeded fourth in the discus (123-7) and Lindsey Roth seventh in the 3,200-meters (11:55.58). Yost also competes in the shot put and Roth the 1,600-meters.
The boys’ medley relay is seeded eighth (3:48.32) and Ethan-Parkston qualified all their boys’ relay teams.
Evan Bartelt and Eric Gustafson are multi-event competitors this weekend. Bartelt will run the 1,600 and 3,200-meters. Gustafson will throw the shot put and compete in the high jump. Josh Bartscher joins Gustafson in the shot put competition and Riley Endres will compete in the triple jump. Drake Gustafson qualified in the pole vault.
Sam Benson and Troy Norden run in the 110-meter hurdles for Ethan-Parkston. Parker Hanselman will run in the 100-meters and Ethan Poore the 800-meters.
In girls’ competition, Faith Oakley will throw in the shot put and Ashlyn Tapio the discus. Lauren Ziebart has one event in the field (triple jump) and one on the track (200-meter dash). Leah Klock qualified in the 800 and Chantal Wuertzer the 300 hurdles.
The girls’ qualified the 4x100, 4x200, 4x800 and medley relays for State.
Parker
Lexi Even is seeded in the top three in each of her three individual events to lead Parker into the State Meet this weekend.
Even is the top seed in the 100-meters (12.43), and the third seed in both the 200 (26.37) and 400-meters (59.61). Parker Lessman is seeded seventh in the discus (111-2) and Shayla Voletz seventh in the long jump (16-8).
Parker’s girls qualified all of their relay teams, and the 4x200 relay is the top seed at a mark of 1:45.96. Braelyn Berens and Voletz also qualified in the 100-meter dash. Janae Olson qualified in the 200-meters and the long jump and Cierra Mohr qualified in both the long and triple jumps.
The lone Parker boy to qualify for state is Cole Jurgens, who will run in the 200-meter dash.
Vermillion
The boys distance runners and girls sprinters will look to shine this weekend for the Vermillion track and field squad.
Riley Ruhaak is seeded fourth in the 3,200-meters (10:11.78) and Jakob Dobney sixth in the 1,600-meters (4:37.45) to lead the Vermillion boys. The boys 4x800 relay team is the second seed coming into the weekend with a time of 8:25.57.
Jaymes Drake is tied for third in the 100-meter dash (12.8) to lead the Vermillion girls. The 4x100 relay team is the seventh seed at 52.08. Chandler Cleveland is seeded sixth in the discus at 115-3.
Jacob Chasing Hawk reached state in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Dobney will join him in the 1,600 and will also run the 800. Ruhaak will run all three distance races, the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Jack Freeberg will compete in the 800-meters. In the field events, Ty Hertz will compete in the pole vault while Eric Zephier competes in the long jump.
Drake and Ellie Schroeder will run in the 200-meters for the Tanager girls. Taeli Barta will run in the 400 and the 3,200, with Lydia Anderson joining her in the 3,200-meters. Jenaya Cleveland qualified in the 400. The girls qualified the 4x100, 4x200, 4x800 and the medley relays for state. In the field, Emma Dahlhoff competes in the pole vault.
Wagner
Jaden Peters holds the state record in the pole vault at 16-1.5, and he highlights the Wagner competitors in the Class ‘A’ Meet this weekend.
Peters set the state mark at Bon Homme during the Little Missouri Valley Conference Meet earlier this month. He is the top seed in the pole vault with his record setting mark.
Peters’ vaulting teammate Chris Nelson is in a tie for sixth in Class ‘A’ at 11-6 coming into competition this weekend. Malcom Janis is seeded in a tie for fifth at 42-9.5 in the triple jump, and will also run in the 200-meters.
Elizabeth Woods is the long competitor seeded in the top eight of an event for Wagner, being seeded sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.2). Woods will also run in the 100 hurdles.
Toby Zephier joins the individual boys competitors, as he will run in the 400-meters. The Wagner boys also qualified the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
In the field events for the Wagner girls, Alcista Dion will compete in the pole vault while Kya Kjeldgaard and Ashlyn Koupal compete in the high jump. The girls also qualified the 4x100, 4x200 and the medley relay.
