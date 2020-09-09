LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty University’s men’s golf team improved by 37 strokes over their opening round score to finish in 13th at the Blue River Class, which concluded on Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course.
Iowa Western’s ‘B’ squad won the team title with a two-day score of 620, including a 289 on Wednesday. Iowa Western’s ‘A’ squad finished seven strokes back.
Individually, Grant Jabenis of Iowa Western’s ‘B’ squad shot a final round 69 to finish at 144, eight strokes ahead of Doane’s Conor Schubring.
MMC shot 345 on the day, led by Damion Bresee’s 82. Noah Jewett shot 84, Sully Lewis carded an 88 and Zack Mauch finished at 91 for the Lancers.
Next up for Mount Marty is the two-day Siouxland Invitational, Sept. 14-15. The first round will be played at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa; with the second round at Landsmere Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.
