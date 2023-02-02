FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State kept its home winning streak alive for the season as the Bison defeated South Dakota 86-82 in overtime Thursday night in Fargo.

Senior guard Heaven Hamling had another great night for the Bison as she scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hamling’s first eight points came early in the first quarter and at the expense of South Dakota’s turnover count. The Coyotes had three quick turnovers to start the game and NDSU (14-7, 8-3 Summit) took advantage to go up 7-0. Elle Evans was a difference maker on defense with four blocks and seven rebounds. Evans also went 8-for-8 from the line in a game where free-throws made a big impact.

