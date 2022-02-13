SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Yankton Gazelles varsity girls’ hockey team ended the season with a 4-0 loss at Sioux Center, Iowa, on Sunday.
Jaiden Cannegeiter and Shelby Stevens each had a goal and an assist for Sioux Center. Aubrey Cannegieter and Camille McCord each had a goal in the victory.
Allison Moore stopped 11 shots in goal for Sioux Center. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 34 saves for Yankton.
Watertown 4, Yankton 3
WATERTOWN — Jaclyn Lloyd and Janel Lloyd each scored twice to lift Watertown past Yankton 4-3 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Only one of Yankton’s three goals was noted on the SDAHA website: a third period goal by Madeline Abbott.
Angelyn Birnell made 23 saves for Watertown. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 32 shots for Yankton.
Sioux Center 4, Yankton 2
Sioux Center spoiled the final home game of the season for Yankton, beating the Gazelles 4-2 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Friday.
Aubrey Cannegieter, Jaiden Cannegieter, Shelby Stevens and Camille McCord each scored for Sioux Center.
Madeline Abbott scored twice for Yankton.
Allison Moore made 16 saves for Sioux Center. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 22 shots for Yankotn.
Boys
Watertown 8, Yankton 1
WATERTOWN — Blair Boomsma scored twice to lead Watertown past Yankton 8-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Mason Witt posted a goal and two assists for Watertown. Jake Bramer, Thomas Foley, Jacob Rieffenberger and Brayson Bohling each had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Jaxsn Thoms scored for Yankton.
Owen McBride made 14 saves in goal for Watertown. Keenan Wagner made 34 saves for Yankton.
Yankton finishes the season at Huron on Friday.
Bantam ‘A’
Yankton 10, Watertown 1
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Miracle finished the regular season with a 10-1 rout of Watertown in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Jace Sedlacek posted three goals and three assists for Yankton. Kade Schramm and Tucker Renken each had two goals and an assist. Jack Pedersen had a goal and three assists. Anders Van Olson and Dawsn Thoms each had a goal. Kaden Hunhoff and Easton Vellek each had two assists in the victory.
Jake Root scored for Watertown.
Luke Moeller made 10 saves for Yankton. Kohl Nygaard made 27 saves for Watertown.
Yankton will play in the Bantam ‘A’ State Tournament, Feb. 25-27 in Brookings.
Yankton 9, Mitchell 2
The Yankton Miracle finished the home portion of their Bantam ‘A’ schedule with a 9-2 victory over Mitchell on Saturday.
Jack Pedersen finished with three goals and two assists for Yankton. Dawsn Thoms had two goals and an assist. Kade Schramm posted a goal and three assists. Kaden Hunhoff and Tucker Renken each had a goal and two assists. Jace Sedlacek finished with a goal and an assist. Anders Van Olson added an assist in the win.
Brody Huls and Brennan Penne each scored for Mitchell.
Luke Moeller stopped five shots in goal for Yankton. Miles Mitchell had 31 saves for Mitchell.
Bantam ‘B’
Yankton 2, Watertown 0
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Miracle snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Watertown in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Elijah Larson and Cooper Larsen each scored for Yankton. Kyler Kozak added an assist.
Garrett Haas made 16 saves in goal to preserve the shutout. Hunter Kloos made 11 saves for Watertown.
Yankton finishes the regular season at Sioux Falls I on Feb. 19.
