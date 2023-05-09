Ryan Hage, who has led the Yankton boys’ tennis program since the 2015-16 season, will now also serve as head coach for the girls’ tennis program, Yankton High School announced on Tuesday.
Hage, who will also continue to serve as a middle school wrestling coach, helped lead the Yankton boys to the 2022 Class A title. The Bucks have posted a winning record in five straight seasons, including a 17-7 mark this season.
His coaching honors over the years have included the Tennis Coach of the Year from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association, the Region 2A Coach of the Year by the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association and the Don Baker Award from YHS.
A December 1999 graduate of the University of South Dakota, Hage has also coached middle school gymnastics, high school wrestling and middle school football along with his current duties. He has taught in the Yankton School district since the fall of 2000.
Hage and his wife, Sara, have three sons: Trey (23), Tyson (20) and Tate (16).
