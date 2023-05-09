Hage Named YHS Girls' Tennis Coach
Yankton head boys' tennis coach Ryan Hage addresses the crowd during a "welcome home" ceremony for the 2022 Bucks. Hage has been named to lead the YHS girls' tennis program. He will continue to lead the boys' tennis program, which he has mentored since the 2015-16 school year.

Ryan Hage, who has led the Yankton boys’ tennis program since the 2015-16 season, will now also serve as head coach for the girls’ tennis program, Yankton High School announced on Tuesday.

Hage, who will also continue to serve as a middle school wrestling coach, helped lead the Yankton boys to the 2022 Class A title. The Bucks have posted a winning record in five straight seasons, including a 17-7 mark this season.

