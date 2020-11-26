SIOUX FALLS — Due to Oklahoma’s exit from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Thursday morning, the tournament schedule has been adjusted for the three remaining teams to play two games each. South Dakota women’s basketball still opens with No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday, but tip-off has been moved up to 2 p.m. The Coyotes’ game with No. 21 Gonzaga has been moved to 2 p.m. Monday.
Updated Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule
2 p.m. Saturday: No. 1 South Carolina vs. South Dakota
2 p.m. Sunday: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Gonzaga
2 p.m. Monday: No. 21 Gonzaga vs. South Dakota
Both games will be broadcast by FloHoops, a subscription streaming service.
Fans can also tune into the game on the Coyote Sports Network with Carter Woodiel on KVHT 106.3 FM in Yankton/Vermillion or by using the TuneIn app. The pregame show against No. 1 South Carolina will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
