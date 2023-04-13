O’NEILL, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic beat out Ord for boys’ and girls’ team honors at the O’Neill Invitational track and field meet, Thursday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
The Knights topped Ord 125 to 80 for the boys’ title. Elkhorn Valley (56) was third.
Wausa placed seventh with 34 points, led by a strong showing from Addison Smith. Smith won the 1600 (4:49.11) and finished second in the 800 (2:04.15). Also for the Vikings, Luke Woockman won the 3200 (10:54.68).
Bloomfield scored 13 points on the day.
Norfolk Catholic clipped Ord 95 to 81 in the girls’ race. Summerland (55) was third.
Bloomfield finished with 18 points, with eight coming from a runner-up finish by Madison Abbenhaus in the 100-meter hurdles (17.15). Wausa scored 10 points, with eight coming from Taylor Alexander’s runner-up finish in the discus (116-8).
