After out-scoring its first two opponents of the season 109-25, the Yankton football team will face a whole different kind of challenge this week.
The Bucks will host Pierre — which has dominated the Class 11AA ranks for the past few years — on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Pierre, also 2-0 this season, has won 18 straight games (dating back to 2018) and has won the last three Class 11AA state championships. The Governors defeated Yankton 63-0 in last year’s meeting.
Here is a look at five things for Friday night’s game.
Yankton’s Defense
As they prepared for last Friday night’s game against Dakota Valley, the Bucks knew they’d be tasked with trying to slow down an offense that prefers to run the ball.
On the game’s opening drive, it looked as though Yankton might be in for quite a challenge. Dakota Valley ran on every play of the first series and scored on a 40-yard touchdown run on a fourth down play.
From there, though, the Yankton defense settled in, and when the dust had settled, had allowed 170 rushing yards on 42 carries — Dakota Valley completed only one pass.
“I thought we were really physical against a team that was bigger than us,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said this week. “The defense played fast and confident in their scheme and reads.”
It was a sign, he added, that perhaps the Bucks defense has turned a corner.
“Getting hats in the right place is important, but arriving with a purpose shows we are starting to make exponential improvements on that side of the ball,” Muth said.
Through two games, the Yankton defense has recorded two sacks (Jack Schaa, Brodey Peterson), forced two fumbles (Peterson, Sam Kampshoff), intercepted two passes (Trevor Fitzgerald, Jaiden Supurgeci) and recorded a safety (Dillon Ahrens).
It’ll be important for the Pierre offense to communicate “at a high enough level” to pick up Yankton’s movements and blitzes, according to Pierre head coach Steve Steele.
“Defensively, they also look very good and have a lot of movements in the box, especially early in the season,” he said.
Carrying The Load
Yankton senior running back Corbin Sohler is sure making up for lost time, after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
At one point in the third quarter of last week’s win over Dakota Valley, Sohler ran the ball on 12 straight plays for the Bucks. He had a 10-play drive all to himself, capped off by a 1-yard scoring run, and then ran on the first two plays of the next drive.
Sohler finished the night with 25 carries and 96 yards, and for the season has rushed for 224 yards on 47 carries with three touchdowns.
Scouting The Governors
The Governors moved to 2-0 with a 24-14 victory over West Central last Friday. Maguire Raske continued his hot start to the season with 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns, which has pushed his season totals to 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
So far so good, according to Steele.
“Things have gone well so far,” he said this week. “We have a lot of new faces in the starting lineup getting their feet under them, but I think they have done a great job in the young season.”
Pierre’s offense is coming together under the direction of sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, according to Steele.
“We just need to keep improving and coming together as we move through the season,” he said.
Last Year
Just as the Bucks faced an opportunity for revenge last week, they have the same chance this week.
After beating Dakota Valley (a team that had beaten Yankton last season) last week, can the Bucks do it again against Pierre?
A year ago in the capital city, the Governors built a 42-0 lead after one quarter and scored on all nine of its first-half possessions on the way to a 63-0 victory over Yankton. The loss was the most lopsided defeat for the Bucks in the playoff era (since 1981).
Yankton, however, didn’t spend much time then or since dwelling on that game, according to senior running back Thomas Wiener.
“I don’t think about it much, to be honest,” he said. “They had a really good team and they were just so big. This is a big game for us.”
The Bucks were far from the only team that struggled against Pierre last season, as the Governors also had regular season victories by scores of 40-0, 46-0, 72-0, 75-7 and 61-0. Pierre also defeated Spearfish 103-0 in the Class 11AA quarterfinals.
So, it’s not as though the Bucks aren’t familiar with what they’re up against.
“The first thing we need to do is understand Pierre is the champion for a reason and they’re going to stay that way until somebody changes it,” Muth said.
“They do things the right way and they present a very challenging scheme on both sides of the ball.”
It’ll be important for Yankton to stay within itself this week and not get ahead of itself after a 2-0 start, he added.
“If we’re going to have success, we’ve got to stay dedicated to doing all the little things right,” Muth said. “The score will work itself out.”
They Said It
“We all know each other really well,” Yankton senior running back Thomas Wiener said. “We have for a while now, and we have a really good team composition.”
