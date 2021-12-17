BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Aberdeen Central 74, Spearfish 49
Bon Homme 40, Scotland 36
Chester 42, Tri-Valley 36
Dakota Valley 95, Canton 69
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Colman-Egan 28
Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeSmet 57
Elkton-Lake Benton 65, Lake Preston 27
Faulkton 45, Florence/Henry 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Ethan 46
Hanson 62, Menno 37
Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 57
Huron 62, Watertown 47
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Howard 51
Mitchell 67, Brookings 44
Morrill, Neb. 33, Edgemont 21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Freeman 31
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Deubrook 52
Parkston 52, Chamberlain 45
Pierre 65, Sturgis Brown 19
Potter County 68, Northwestern 59
Redfield 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Yankton 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49
Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 57
Viborg-Hurley 53, Irene-Wakonda 37
Wall 59, Jones County 56
Winner 67, West Central 55
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Highmore-Harrold 24
Lakota Nation Invitational
Crazy Horse 70, Crow Creek 51
Custer 62, Todd County 59
Dupree 53, Tiospaye Topa 39
Little Wound 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Marty Indian 74, Wakpala 39
McLaughlin 65, St. Francis Indian 36
Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Rapid City Christian 64
White River 63, Red Cloud 41
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 53
Sundance, Wyo. 56, Lead-Deadwood 36
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37
Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42
Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31
Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17
Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41
Hanson 60, Menno 35
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42
Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41
Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24
Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37
Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27
Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24
Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45
Wall 50, Jones County 45
Watertown 51, Huron 49
West Central 58, Winner 48
Lakota Nation Invitational
Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39
Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41
Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38
McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32
Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41
Red Cloud 71, White River 53
Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24
Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41
Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41
Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40
Alliance 61, Mitchell 47
Amherst 61, Axtell 45
Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38
Arthur County 76, Minatare 37
Auburn 53, Freeman 25
Aurora 54, York 34
Burwell 62, St. Edward 23
Creighton 68, Winside 33
Crete 64, Fairbury 43
Cross County 70, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Central City 50
Douglas County West 63, Raymond Central 22
East Butler 58, Hampton 57
Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49
Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31
Elm Creek 43, Bertrand 29
Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Franklin 42, Deshler 40
Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 45
Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46
Hershey 72, Kimball 24
Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41
Johnson County Central 45, Louisville 42
Kearney 88, Norfolk 60
Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 86, Plainview 34
Lincoln Christian 72, Grand Island Central Catholic 57
Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35
Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50
Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26
Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45
Loomis 56, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Lusk, Wyo. 45, Crawford 44
Mead 48, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41
Medicine Valley 64, South Loup 45
Meridian 51, Giltner 46
Millard North 68, Omaha South 53
Morrill 33, Edgemont, S.D. 21
Mountain Brook, Ala. 66, Fremont 32
Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 21
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Archbishop Bergan 42
Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40
Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39
Norris 53, Seward 39
North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53
North Platte 68, Columbus 56
Ogallala 78, Gering 59
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36
Overton 58, Pleasanton 53
Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Northwest 33
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 62
Paxton 42, Maxwell 41
Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38
Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40
Potter-Dix 63, Banner County 18
Riverside 73, Harvard 21
Sandhills Valley 67, Twin Loup 51
Sandy Creek 47, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Scottsbluff 77, Chadron 39
Shelby/Rising City 38, McCool Junction 31
Shelton 49, Red Cloud 33
South Platte 43, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Spalding Academy 52, Central Valley 28
St. Mary’s 67, North Central 50
St. Paul 50, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Stanton 60, Wakefield 51
Superior 39, Southern Valley 31
Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39
Wood River 79, Blue Hill 59
Wynot 66, Wausa 45
Yutan 56, Conestoga 43
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53
Amherst 55, Axtell 42
Arapahoe 49, Southwest 44
Archbishop Bergan 37, Nebraska City Lourdes 28
Ashland-Greenwood 53, Nebraska City 27
Auburn 53, Freeman 25
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Howells/Dodge 31
Bayard 65, Garden County 35
Blair 72, Platteview 35
Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Boys Town 39, Heartland Christian, Iowa 19
Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47
Burwell 60, St. Edward 8
Columbus 49, North Platte 44
Crawford 62, Lusk, Wyo. 21
Creighton 63, Winside 20
Crete 39, Fairbury 25
Cross County 45, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28
Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 43
Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Central City 29
Douglas County West 51, Raymond Central 45
Edgemont, S.D. 50, Morrill 17
Elkhorn 60, South Sioux City 34
Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 37
Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 46, Bertrand 26
Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21
Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Franklin 37, Deshler 26
Fremont 66, Ocean Springs, Miss. 47
Fullerton 71, Twin River 40
Gering 62, Ogallala 41
Gordon/Rushville 53, Bennett County, S.D. 41
Gothenburg 42, Holdrege 33
Guardian Angels 68, Aquinas 12
Hampton 58, East Butler 57
Hershey 63, Kimball 24
Kearney 41, Norfolk 29
Kearney Catholic 48, Hastings 45
Kenesaw 34, Silver Lake 25
Lincoln East 65, Grand Island 28
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17
Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26
Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln Southeast 23
Loomis 45, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Louisville 37, Johnson County Central 27
McCool Junction 51, Shelby/Rising City 33
Mead 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17
Medicine Valley 35, South Loup 30
Meridian 58, Giltner 19
Milford 51, Centennial 18
Millard North 73, Omaha South 22
Millard South 73, Bellevue East 22
Mitchell 36, Alliance 35
Norris 64, Seward 31
North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30
North Central 52, St. Mary’s 33
Omaha Central 80, Papillion-LaVista South 56
Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Omaha Mercy 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Richmond, Mo. 27
Omaha Westside 48, Bentonville, Ark. 47
Osceola 35, Palmer 22
Papillion-LaVista 49, Omaha Northwest 42
Paxton 44, Maxwell 25
Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 31
Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18
Potter-Dix 50, Banner County 24
Rawlins County, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29
Sandy Creek 41, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Scottsbluff 55, Chadron 41
Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, Creek Valley 20
Shelton 69, Red Cloud 44
Southern Valley 52, Superior 47
St. Paul 61, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Sterling 73, Pawnee City 24
Thayer Central 56, Heartland 33
Twin Loup 36, Sandhills Valley 23
Wakefield 52, Stanton 42
Wisner-Pilger 74, Wayne 69
Wood River 47, Blue Hill 46
York 40, Aurora 17
Yutan 33, Conestoga 32
Lakota Nations Invitational
Omaha Nation 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43
Santee 61, Oelrichs, S.D. 29
