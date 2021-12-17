BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Aberdeen Central 74, Spearfish 49

Bon Homme 40, Scotland 36

Chester 42, Tri-Valley 36

Dakota Valley 95, Canton 69

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Colman-Egan 28

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeSmet 57

Elkton-Lake Benton 65, Lake Preston 27

Faulkton 45, Florence/Henry 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 57, Ethan 46

Hanson 62, Menno 37

Harrisburg 69, Sioux Falls Washington 57

Huron 62, Watertown 47

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Howard 51

Mitchell 67, Brookings 44

Morrill, Neb. 33, Edgemont 21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Freeman 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Deubrook 52

Parkston 52, Chamberlain 45

Pierre 65, Sturgis Brown 19

Potter County 68, Northwestern 59

Redfield 51, Aberdeen Roncalli 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Yankton 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux Falls Jefferson 49

Tea Area 67, Dell Rapids 57

Viborg-Hurley 53, Irene-Wakonda 37

Wall 59, Jones County 56

Winner 67, West Central 55

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Highmore-Harrold 24

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crazy Horse 70, Crow Creek 51

Custer 62, Todd County 59

Dupree 53, Tiospaye Topa 39

Little Wound 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Marty Indian 74, Wakpala 39

McLaughlin 65, St. Francis Indian 36

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Rapid City Christian 64

White River 63, Red Cloud 41

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 53

Sundance, Wyo. 56, Lead-Deadwood 36

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37

Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42

Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31

Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17

Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41

Hanson 60, Menno 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42

Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41

Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24

Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37

Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27

Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24

Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45

Wall 50, Jones County 45

Watertown 51, Huron 49

West Central 58, Winner 48

Lakota Nation Invitational

Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39

Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41

Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38

McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32

Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41

Red Cloud 71, White River 53

Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24

Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41

Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41

Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40

Alliance 61, Mitchell 47

Amherst 61, Axtell 45

Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38

Arthur County 76, Minatare 37

Auburn 53, Freeman 25

Aurora 54, York 34

Burwell 62, St. Edward 23

Creighton 68, Winside 33

Crete 64, Fairbury 43

Cross County 70, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Central City 50

Douglas County West 63, Raymond Central 22

East Butler 58, Hampton 57

Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49

Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31

Elm Creek 43, Bertrand 29

Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21

Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Franklin 42, Deshler 40

Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 45

Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46

Hershey 72, Kimball 24

Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41

Johnson County Central 45, Louisville 42

Kearney 88, Norfolk 60

Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 86, Plainview 34

Lincoln Christian 72, Grand Island Central Catholic 57

Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35

Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50

Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26

Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45

Loomis 56, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Lusk, Wyo. 45, Crawford 44

Mead 48, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Medicine Valley 64, South Loup 45

Meridian 51, Giltner 46

Millard North 68, Omaha South 53

Morrill 33, Edgemont, S.D. 21

Mountain Brook, Ala. 66, Fremont 32

Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 21

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Archbishop Bergan 42

Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40

Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39

Norris 53, Seward 39

North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53

North Platte 68, Columbus 56

Ogallala 78, Gering 59

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36

Overton 58, Pleasanton 53

Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Northwest 33

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 62

Paxton 42, Maxwell 41

Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38

Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40

Potter-Dix 63, Banner County 18

Riverside 73, Harvard 21

Sandhills Valley 67, Twin Loup 51

Sandy Creek 47, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Scottsbluff 77, Chadron 39

Shelby/Rising City 38, McCool Junction 31

Shelton 49, Red Cloud 33

South Platte 43, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Spalding Academy 52, Central Valley 28

St. Mary’s 67, North Central 50

St. Paul 50, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stanton 60, Wakefield 51

Superior 39, Southern Valley 31

Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39

Wood River 79, Blue Hill 59

Wynot 66, Wausa 45

Yutan 56, Conestoga 43

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53

Amherst 55, Axtell 42

Arapahoe 49, Southwest 44

Archbishop Bergan 37, Nebraska City Lourdes 28

Ashland-Greenwood 53, Nebraska City 27

Auburn 53, Freeman 25

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Howells/Dodge 31

Bayard 65, Garden County 35

Blair 72, Platteview 35

Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Boys Town 39, Heartland Christian, Iowa 19

Broken Bow 64, Ainsworth 47

Burwell 60, St. Edward 8

Columbus 49, North Platte 44

Crawford 62, Lusk, Wyo. 21

Creighton 63, Winside 20

Crete 39, Fairbury 25

Cross County 45, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28

Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 43

Doniphan-Trumbull 42, Central City 29

Douglas County West 51, Raymond Central 45

Edgemont, S.D. 50, Morrill 17

Elkhorn 60, South Sioux City 34

Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 37

Elkhorn Valley 48, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 46, Bertrand 26

Exeter/Milligan 52, High Plains Community 21

Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Franklin 37, Deshler 26

Fremont 66, Ocean Springs, Miss. 47

Fullerton 71, Twin River 40

Gering 62, Ogallala 41

Gordon/Rushville 53, Bennett County, S.D. 41

Gothenburg 42, Holdrege 33

Guardian Angels 68, Aquinas 12

Hampton 58, East Butler 57

Hershey 63, Kimball 24

Kearney 41, Norfolk 29

Kearney Catholic 48, Hastings 45

Kenesaw 34, Silver Lake 25

Lincoln East 65, Grand Island 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17

Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26

Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln Southeast 23

Loomis 45, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Louisville 37, Johnson County Central 27

McCool Junction 51, Shelby/Rising City 33

Mead 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17

Medicine Valley 35, South Loup 30

Meridian 58, Giltner 19

Milford 51, Centennial 18

Millard North 73, Omaha South 22

Millard South 73, Bellevue East 22

Mitchell 36, Alliance 35

Norris 64, Seward 31

North Bend Central 55, Battle Creek 30

North Central 52, St. Mary’s 33

Omaha Central 80, Papillion-LaVista South 56

Omaha Duchesne Academy 38, Omaha Mercy 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 77, Richmond, Mo. 27

Omaha Westside 48, Bentonville, Ark. 47

Osceola 35, Palmer 22

Papillion-LaVista 49, Omaha Northwest 42

Paxton 44, Maxwell 25

Pierce 34, Columbus Scotus 31

Plainview 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Ponca 63, Tri County Northeast 18

Potter-Dix 50, Banner County 24

Rawlins County, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29

Sandy Creek 41, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Scottsbluff 55, Chadron 41

Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, Creek Valley 20

Shelton 69, Red Cloud 44

Southern Valley 52, Superior 47

St. Paul 61, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Sterling 73, Pawnee City 24

Thayer Central 56, Heartland 33

Twin Loup 36, Sandhills Valley 23

Wakefield 52, Stanton 42

Wisner-Pilger 74, Wayne 69

Wood River 47, Blue Hill 46

York 40, Aurora 17

Yutan 33, Conestoga 32

Lakota Nations Invitational

Omaha Nation 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43

Santee 61, Oelrichs, S.D. 29

