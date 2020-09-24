SIOUX FALLS — In a showdown between the top-two teams in Class A volleyball this season, number one beat number two.
Top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian out-lasted Dakota Valley 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
No stats were reported for Sioux Falls Christian (13-0).
In the loss for Dakota Valley (8-1), Sophia Atchison finished with 12 kills and four blocks, Rachel Rosenquist had 10 kills and 18 digs, and Logan Miller keyed the offense with 34 set assists. Kate Van Rooyan paced the defense with 24 digs.
Dakota Valley will play in the Sanford Pentagon tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-1) 20 18 25 20
S.F. CHRISTIAN (13-0) 25 25 19 25
Avon 3, Colome 1
AVON — Shalayne Nagel finished with seven kills and three blocks, and got plenty of help, as Avon beat Colome 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22 in high school volleyball action Thursday night in Avon.
Ali Sees led Avon (6-3) with eight kills, while McKenna Kocmich had 10 set assists and 11 digs, and Reese Powers tallied nine assists and 11 digs. Kate Gretschmann led the defense with 22 digs.
For Colome, Libby Petersek had 10 kills, Elizabeth Yeaman had seven kills, and MaKayla Shippy posted 23 set assists and 17 digs.
Avon visits Scotland next Tuesday.
COLOME 18 27 13 22
AVON (6-3) 25 25 25 25
Viborg-Hurley 3, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — Coral Mason’s 12 kills and 21 digs helped Viborg-Hurley defeat Centerville 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15 in high school volleyball action Thursday night in Centerville.
Denae Mach added 11 kills and 18 digs for Viborg-Hurley, while Estelle Lee posted six blocks and six digs.
For Centerville, Mya Bendt recorded eight kills, 19 digs and two ace serves, while Thea Gust had eight kills. Ellie Hunter added six kills, four blocks, 19 digs and two ace serves, and Macey Hostetler chipped in with 10 set assists and 15 digs.
Viborg-Hurley visits Howard next Monday and Centerville plays Tripp-Delmont-Armour next Tuesday in Tripp.
VIBORG-HURLEY 21 26 25 25
CENTERVILLE 25 24 18 15
Burke 3, Bon Homme 2
TYNDALL — The Burke Lady Cougars won a tough 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13 battle over the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Ramee Hanson led the Lady Cougars with 15 kills and Adisyn Indahl finished with 14 kills and 16 digs. Bobbi Jo Wischmann also handed out 37 assists in the victory while Sally Hakin posted eight kills and 17 digs in the victory.
For the Cavaliers, Olivia Bures dominated the net with 14 kills and Jenna Duffek led the offense with 40 assists. Jenae Alberts also finished with 37 digs in the loss.
The Lady Cougars will play Wessington Springs on Saturday in Burke. Bon Homme, meanwhile, will also have a quick turnaround when they play in the Sanford Pentagon Tournament on Saturday.
BURKE (3-4) 26 25 23 15 15
BON HOMME (4-7) 24 16 25 25 13
Freeman 3, Menno 0
FREEMAN — Rijjy Peterson led the Freeman Flyers to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory against the Menno Wolves on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Peterson finished with 15 kills while also having 25 digs defensively for the Flyers. Also for Freeman, Mesa Mehlhaf had eight kills and Ava Ammann passed out 23 assists also with having 14 digs.
For the Wolves, Kylie Harriman finished with eight assists and 12 digs, while Jesse Munkvold posted 19 digs. Bridget Vaith also finished with four kills in the loss.
The Flyers will now look forward to the Stanford Pentagon Tourney on Saturday. Menno, meanwhile, will play AC/DC on Monday.
MENNO (3-7) 25 21 15 18
FREEMAN (6-4) 16 25 25 25
Hartington-New. 3, Osmond 0
OSMOND, Neb. – The Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats cruised to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the Osmond Tigers in prep volleyball action Thursday night.
Kayden Jueden dominated for the Wildcats, posting 19 kills and 18 digs in the victory. Olivia Grutsch, meanwhile, had 15 digs for Hartington-Newcastle and Alivia Morten handed out 39 assists. Erin Folkers also had seven kills.
The Wildcats will face Wausa at home on Tuesday. Osmond will look to bounce back when they play Elgin at home on Tuesday.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (6-7) 25 25 25
OSMOND (3-7) 17 12 8
T-D/A 3, Mitchell Christian 0
MITCHELL — The Tripp-Delmont/Armour Nighthawks went on the road and won a 25-23, 25-9, 25-23 victory over the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Hannah Stremick dominated for the Nighthawks with 12 kills, 15 digs and 16 assists in the loss. Megan Reiner would also finish with 10 kills for T-D/A and Bailey Spaans handed out 17 assists.
For the Golden Eagles, Maggie Reynon finished with seven kills and nine digs while teammate Kaitlyn Tegethoff posted six kills. Erica Thompson would also have 10 digs and 11 assists in the loss.
The Golden Eagles will face Howard on Oct. 1. The Nighthawks, meanwhile, will play Centerville in Tripp on Tuesday.
TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR (5-5) 25 25 25
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (2-6) 23 9 23
MCM 3, Parkston 1
SALEM — Madisen Koepsell’s eight kills and seven blocks helped McCook Central-Montrose beat Parkston 25-21, 27-25, 14-25, 25-14 on Thursday in Salem.
Tayah McGregor added eight kills and four blocks for MCM (6-7), while Ashlyn Wobig had six kills and four blocks. Maggie Miles tallied 19 set assists and Riley Morrison had 40 digs.
For Parkston (7-4), Maggie Baumgart posted 17 kills and five blocks, Emma Yost had eight kills and 24 digs, Mya Nuebel had eight kills and 23 digs, and C.C. Neugebauer chipped in with 33 set assists and 21 digs.
Parkston will play in the Sanford Pentagon tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
PARKSTON (7-4) 21 25 25 14
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. (6-7) 25 27 14 25
Madison 3, Tri-Valley 1
MADISON – Abby Brooks dominated in a 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15 victory for the Madison Lady Bulldogs over the Tri-Valley Mustangs on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Brooks finished with a stellar 21 kills to go along with three blocks. Sophia VandenBosch would also post 10 kills, and Autumn Barger had 22 digs and four aces. Leading the Lady Bulldogs’ offense was Kylie Krusemark, who finished with an incredible 50 assists.
For the Mustangs, Jessica Masgai posted seven kills while Grace Schildhauer passed out 13 assists. Blayne Gacke would also have 18 digs in the loss.
Tri-Valley will now face Baltic next Monday. Madison, meanwhile, will look to start a create a three-game win streak when they travel to Parker next Tuesday.
TRI-VALLEY (3-3) 18 16 25 15
MADISON (7-2) 25 25 16 25
