SIOUX FALLS — A strong showing for Sydnee Serck in the Special Event 800-meter run and a pair of runner-up finishes highlighted Yankton’s opening day in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Serck clocked a 2:17.74 to place seventh in the elite eight-person 800-meter field. The race was won by Erin Palmer of Bismark (North Dakota) Century in 2:11.45, just ahead of Berkeley Engelland of Mount Vernon-Plankinton (2:11.75).
Running without Serck, the Gazelles finished fourth in the Class AA girls’ 3200-meter relay. The foursome of Thea Chance, Shae Rumsey, Annika Gordon and Claire Tereshinski finished in 9:46.54.
Yankton’s Cora Schurman posted a season-best 17-0 1/2 to place sixth in the long jump. Tierney Faulk just missed a top-eight spot, placing ninth at 16-7.
Yankton finished second in the coed 1600 relay. The foursome of Shae Rumsey, Annika Gordon, Nate Schoenfelder and Rugby Ryken finished in 3:46.66.
For the Yankton boys, the foursome of Jaden Supurgeci, Gavin Swanson, Brayden Boese and Austin Gobel finished second in the Class AA 800 relay, finishing in 1:29.68. The Bucks also finished sixth in the Class AA 3200 relay, as Carson Conway, Schoenfelder, Zach Fedde and Dylan Payer finished in 8:16.99.
Carson Haak finished eighth in the shot put, recording a toss of 50-7 1/2. Gobel advanced to the finals of the 100-meter dash, clocking a 10.95 to rank fifth.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Benjamin Swatek was fourth in the javelin with a toss of 160-5. Yankton’s Max Raab (150-9) was seventh.
The Freeman Academy-Marion boys won the Class B boys’ 3200 relay. The foursome of Quincy Blue, Malachi Myers, Tavin Schroeder and Thalen Schroeder finished in 8:33.06.
Vermillion was second in the Class A boys’ 3200 relay, with Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Johnny Fleming, Joel Dahlhoff and Jack Freeburg finishing in 8:27.61.
In the Class B boys’ 800 relay, Viborg-Hurley (Wyatt Huber, Byron Osterloo, Chance Schoellerman and George Johnson) finished third in 1:34.00, with Platte-Geddes (Skyler Hanten, Collin Engebretson, Trevor Rolland and Chase Varilek) fourth in 1:34.60. Bon Homme was seventh in the Class A boys’ 800 relay, as Logan Winckler, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl and Isaac Crownover finishing in 1:34.70.
Parker won the Class A girls’ 800-meter relay, with Braelyn Berens, Anna Reiffenberger, Janae Olson and Lexi Even finishing in 1:46.37. Even, a Mount Marty recruit, advanced the finals of the 100-meter dash, ranking fourth in 12.40.
Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson advanced to the finals in both the 100-meter dash (12.66) and 100-meter hurdles (15.51), ranking fourth in the hurdles and eighth in the dash. Also for Dakota Valley, Sophia Atchison tied for seventh in the pole vault, clearing 10-0.
Centerville’s foursome of Sophie Eide, Lydia Austin, Tessa Eide and Lillie Eide finished sixth in the Class B girls’ 3200 relay, finishing in 10:24.19. Irene-Wakonda was right behind them, as the foursome of Nora O’Malley, Katie Knodel, Quinn McDonald and Brenna Lyngstad finished in 10:31.31 for seventh.
Vermillion was second in the Class A girls’ 3200-meter relay, as Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland and Lydia Anderson finished in 9:50.60.
Platte-Geddes was third in the Class B girls’ 800-meter relay, as Chloe Stluka, Regan Hoffman, Baleigh Nachtigal and Briana DeGroot finished in 1:52.34. Irene-Wakonda was fifth in the event, as Torie DuBois, Ashlie Hansen, Madison Orr and Emma Marshall clocked a 1:53.78. Beresford was fifth in the Class A 800 relay, as Savannah Beeson, Isabel Delay, Tavyn Valder and Rachel Zanter finished in 1:50.03.
The meet continues today (Saturday).
O’Gorman Inv.
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton won one title and posted a number of top-eight finishes in the O’Gorman Invitational on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton’s Auston Gobel won the long jump with a mark of 20-11 1/2.
The Bucks put two athletes in the top five of the triple jump, Gavin Haselhorst (40-8) in third and Cooper Grotenhuis (39-10 1/2) in fifth. Yankton also had two top-six finishes in the javelin, Elijah Upton (122-4) in fifth and Trey Sager (120-0) in sixth. Lance Dannenbring (11-6) was fifth in the pole vault. Christian Pacheco (55.06) was eighth in the Class AA 400.
In the relays, Yankton was fourth in the Class AA 800 relay (1:35.67) and medley (4:02.56), fifth in the Class AA 1600 relay (3:52.40) and seventh in the open 3200 relay (9:03.79).
Vermillion’s Kade Reuvers was seventh in the Class A 800, finishing in 2:20.49). The Tanagers were third in both the Class A medley (4:05.67) and 1600 (4:03.56) relays, fourth in the Class A 800 relay (1:37.04) and sixth in the Class A 400 relay (49.97).
The Avon boys were led by Eli Watchorn, who finished third in the Class A 110 hurdles (18.99). The Pirates also finished fifth in the Class A 1600 relay (4:10.04).
The Yankton girls were led by a pair of top-five finishes from Burkley Olson, who placed fourth in the long jump (16-0 1/2) and fifth in the Class A 100 (13.36). Abbigail Schmidt was fifth in the triple jump (33-2 1/2). Keira Christ was seventh in the Class AA 100 hurdles (17.52). Taryn Fitzgerald was seventh in the javelin (80-3). Sophie Petheram was eighth in the 1600 (5:49.42).
In the relays, Yankton was third in the Class AA medley (4:47.82) and eighth in the open 3200 relay (10:53.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.