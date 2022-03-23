BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 463
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1148
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 279, Robin Holec 246, Tyler Lanphear 238, Cindy Osborn 185, Lynette Wulff 158, Peggy Muhmel 153
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 654, Tyler Lanphear 653, Jay Weaver 635, Cindy Osborn 472, Lynette Wulff 420, Peggy Muhmel 399
STANDINGS: Candyland 39, Herc & Megara 33, Nustar 30, Plath Chiropractic 28.5, Time To Spare 20, QRF 16, The We Shed 13, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 8, Team Nine 6.5
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Ten Pins 513
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Moody’s 1372
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 279 (errorless), Shane Harriman 277, Bob Doty 269 (errorless), Annabelle Moody 203, Sharon Mernin 189, Jane Rhoades 181
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Shane Harriman 763, Bob Doty 714, Todd Moody 703, Sharon Mernin 548, Jordan Drotzman 521, Annabelle Moody 507
STANDINGS: Spare Wars 14-2, Three Hole Surprise 13-3, For the Taz 11-5, Split Happens 11-5, Double E’s 11-5, TCB 10-6, Krazy Kids 10-6, The Kisch’s 10-6, Moody’s 9-7, Ten Pins 9-7, Ebowla 9-7, The Gramkows 7-9, Knight Riders 7-9, 2 Broke Girls 7-9, Strikes & Doubles 6-10, Pin Pals 5-11, We Don’t Give a Split 4-12, The Bohemians 4-12, Misfits 3-13, The Cunningham’s 0-16
HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 234; Bob Doty – errorless 259; Todd Moody – errorless 253-253, 3-10; Kristie Taylor 6-7-9; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Marlene Doty 2-7
