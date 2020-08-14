MITCHELL — In the matter of about 15 minutes, the game completely changed.
And for the Yankton Tappers, it spelled the end of their season.
Suddenly, too.
Brookings erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past Yankton 9-6 in Friday’s elimination game at the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament at Mitchell’s Drake Field.
That’s how the season ended for the Tappers, who were looking for a repeat run to the state title game.
“We’ve heard they’re one of the best, if not the best, hitting teams in the state,” player/manager Nik Davis said of the Brookings Cubs.
“To win the Sioux Empire League, that’s saying something. So it was just a matter of time before they got going.”
While Yankton’s season comes to an end, Brookings advances to another elimination game today (Saturday) against Aberdeen.
The winner of that game will play the Valley Rats for the right to face the Sioux Falls Brewers in Sunday’s championship game.
Yankton held a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, and starting pitcher Austin Wise had limited Brookings to three hits.
That quickly changed.
The Cubs loaded the bases with nobody out and Jared Tschetter followed with a two-run double. Wise was taken out and relieved by Adam Goodwillie, who intentionally walked a batter to reload the bases.
Ty Schneider then lofted a grand slam over the left field fence to give the Cubs a 7-6 lead.
“When Wise came out, it felt like their demeanor changed,” Davis said. “They really got rolling.”
Brookings followed with a double, an RBI double, a single and an RBI single — all of its damage came with nobody out.
By the time the dust settled, the Cubs had a 9-6 lead.
Yankton finished with 15 hits, but left 17 runners on base.
“We had chances early on, with guys on base and didn’t get them in,” Davis said.
“It was refreshing that we got the bats going, but we just couldn’t get that timely hit.”
Mason Townsend hit a solo home run and added three singles for the Tappers, while Davis doubled twice and singled. Colin Muth and Alex LaGrutta each had two hits, and Sheldon Gant hit a two-run homer.
It’s Brookings, though, that advances.
Davis said it may have been his last go-around as the Tappers manager, but hasn’t decided if he will play again next summer.
“It’s definitely not the way we wanted this to end, but I think we’ve really built something,” Davis said. “We’ve shown we can make these deep runs.”
