The Rushmore Thunder held off the Yankton Miracle 6-5 in the semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam ‘A’ hockey tournament, Saturday in Yankton.
Rushmore led 4-0 after one period.
Braden Nelson and Wyatt Balliew each scored twice for Rushmore, which will face Sioux Falls in the championship today (Sunday). Jaxson Prussner had a goal and two assists. Caeyn Howard also scored a goal. Andrew Welling, Cohen Williams, Jackson Hepper and Ronan Wheaton each had an assist in the victory.
Kade Schramm finished with two goals and an assist for Yankton. Tucker Renken posted a goal and an assist. Rylan Murphy and Cooper Larsen each scored a goal. Elijah Larson added an assist for the Miracle.
Turner Tonkel made 14 saves in goal for Rushmore. Luke Moeller had 16 stops for Yankton.
Yankton will face Brookings in the third place game today.
Sioux Falls 5, Brookings 2
Sioux Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period on the way to a 5-2 victory over Brookings in the semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam ‘A’ hockey tournament, Saturday in Yankton.
Sioux Falls will face Rushmore in the championship match today (Sunday). Brookings will face Yankton for third.
Hayden Hansen had a goal and an assist for Sioux Falls. Benjamin Vermeer, Beckett Halde, Tyler Webb and Kaedyn Kopp each scored a goal for the Flyers. Beckett Rothrock had two assists, and Paxton Meyer and Jackson Dunn each had an assist in the victory.
Cooper Schneider and Mason Diers scored for Brookings. Nolan Krogman assisted on both Rangers goals.
Lincoln Turner made 13 saves for Sioux Falls. Neil Trygstad had 15 saves for Brookings.
Aberdeen 6, Huron 1
Aberdeen scored four first period goals on the way to a 6-1 victory over Huron in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam ‘A’ hockey tournament, Saturday in Yankton.
Austin Schmit and Wheeler Malsam each scored twice for Aberdeen. Carter Vilhauer and Logan Fischbach each had a goal for the Cougars. Trayke Roehrich had two assists, and Carson Urlacher added an assist in the victory.
Elliot Hartman scored for Huron.
Braydn Small made 23 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Kaleb Rashaad had 31 saves for Huron.
Aberdeen will face Watertown in the fifth place game today (Sunday). Huron will play Sioux Center for seventh.
Watertown 7, Sioux Center 4
The Watertown Lakers scored four times in the third period to claim a 7-4 victory over Sioux Center in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam ‘A’ hockey tournament, Saturday in Yankton.
Kolten Sutten scored twice for Watertown. Colin Solheim had a goal and an assist. Tyler Roberts, Remington Redlin, Trevor Young and Bailey Dorneman each scored a goal. Jake Root and John Schleusner posted assists for the Lakers.
Tate Swager had a goal and an assist for Sioux Center. William Evans, Luke Van Voorst and Ryan Schaap each scored a goal. Isaac Vanden Berg had two assists. Hunter Doyle added an assist for the Tornadoes.
Hunter Kloos stopped 23 shots for the Lakers. Jacob Heikens had 12 saves for Sioux Center.
Watertown will face Aberdeen in the fifth place game today (Sunday). Sioux Center will face Huron for seventh.
Bantam ‘B’
Yankton 4, Oahe 3
RAPID CITY — Colton Hopkins assisted on all four Yankton goals as the Miracle held off Oahe 4-3 the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam ‘B’ hockey tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Dyaln Steil scored twice for Yankton. Remington Shoemaker and Brett Walker each scored a goal. Kyler Kozak had two assists and Shoemaker added an assist in the victory.
Max Schmitz scored twice for Oahe. Kallee Behm had a goal and an assist. Lexington Herman added two assists.
Ryan Turner stopped 13 shots in goal for Yankton. Rylan Afdahl had 28 saves for Oahe.
Yankton will face Aberdeen in the fifth place game today (Sunday). Oahe will face Watertown for seventh.
