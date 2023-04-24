ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies outlasted the Centerville Tornadoes 7-5 in club baseball action Sunday.

EPJ opened up a 5-0 lead after three innings before Centerville scored three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to get within one, 5-4. EPJ then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim a 7-4 lead. Centerville scored one run in the top of the seventh to get within two, 7-5.

