ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies outlasted the Centerville Tornadoes 7-5 in club baseball action Sunday.
EPJ opened up a 5-0 lead after three innings before Centerville scored three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to get within one, 5-4. EPJ then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim a 7-4 lead. Centerville scored one run in the top of the seventh to get within two, 7-5.
Keaton Gale led EPJ with two RBIs, while Hunter Geary scored three runs for the Huskies.
Christian Muller went five innings in the start for EPJ, giving up three runs on four hits while registering six strikeouts.
Noah Schoenfelder, Brady Schroedermeier, Corbin Tople and Ethan Bobzin recorded RBIs for Centerville. Logan Bobzin went three innings in the start for the Tornadoes, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while registering three strikeouts.
