PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles extended their win streak to three games with a 14-3 rout of Pierre in Eastern South Dakota Conference softball action on Friday in Pierre.

Camryn Koletzky went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser had two doubles and three RBI. Tori Vellek, Emma Herrboldt, Kamella Kopp and Emma Eichacker each had two hits. Brooklyn Townsend and Mikayla Humpal each doubled. Payton Moser added a hit in the victory.

