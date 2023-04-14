PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles extended their win streak to three games with a 14-3 rout of Pierre in Eastern South Dakota Conference softball action on Friday in Pierre.
Camryn Koletzky went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser had two doubles and three RBI. Tori Vellek, Emma Herrboldt, Kamella Kopp and Emma Eichacker each had two hits. Brooklyn Townsend and Mikayla Humpal each doubled. Payton Moser added a hit in the victory.
Kara Weiss had two of Pierre’s seven hits. Amber Roman and Khalan Smart each doubled. Jenna Bucholz, Elly Broers and Erin Leiferman each had a hit for the Governors.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out eight in the six-inning contest. Leiferman took the loss.
Yankton, 3-1 overall and 2-1 in ESD play, hosts Tea Area on Monday. Start time is 5 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
Yankton picked up its first JV victory, a 4-3 decision over the Governors.
Kyra Tjeerdsma and Eliza Gurney each had two hits for Yankton. Madison Musfelt doubled. Madison Girard and Tori Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Bella Pickner and Kylee Daniel each doubled for Pierre. Trinity Flor had the other Governors hit.
Hansen pitched four innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Girard started for Yankton, striking out three in her three innings of work. McKenzi Flottmeyer took the loss, striking out 13.
Dakota Valley 7, Tea Area 4
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning to surge past Tea Area 7-4 in high school softball action on Friday.
Logan Miller went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese, Brennan Trotter and Addie Dickson each had two hits. Mia Riibe and Rachel Voegeli each had a hit in the victory.
Kalli Boom went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for Tea Area. Preslie Benning went 2-for-3 with a home run. Jillian Arp doubled and singled. Emily Froendt, Skyler Haines and Emersyn Erck each had a hit for the Titans.
Wiese picked up the win, striking out nine. Froendt took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 6-0, hosts Madison on Monday. Tea Area, 2-1, travels to Yankton on Monday.
VERMILLION — Vermillion rolled to a 19-0 victory over Canton in high school softball action on Friday in Vermillion.
Madigan Wallin went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBI for Vermillion. Bailey Baylor tripled and doubled, driving in two. MaKenzie Richardson went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. Chandler Cleveland, Mya Halverson and Shaelynn Puckett each had two hits. Emily Reiser doubled. Reagan Lee added a hit.
Halverson pitched the three-inning no-hitter, striking out six. Lenae Wiersma took the loss.
Vermillion, 1-0, hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 16, Beresford 1
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies earned the first victory in program history, topping Beresford 16-1 in high school softball action on Friday.
Josie Curry went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for EPJ. Jezmarie Stultz-Praster and Alyssa Chytka each doubled and singled. Cera Schmitz and Grace Schuh also had two hits each. Hannah Nearman tripled and Grace Griffin added a hit in the victory.
Harley Koth, Ivy Keiser, Brenna Dann and Lily Seivert each had a hit for Beresford.
Danica Torrez picked up the win, striking out six in the four-inning contest. Dann took the loss.
Both teams are now 1-4. EPJ travels to West Central on Monday. Beresford travels to Lennox on Monday.
