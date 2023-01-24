AVON — The Avon boys’ basketball program will host a youth basketball jamboree for teams in grades 3-4 on Saturday, March 4.
Each grade will be in a separate division and compete in separate gyms. Games will be 15 minutes, with one time out per game and three minutes between games. Scores will not be kept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.