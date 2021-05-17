Eight of the nine batters in the Fury black line-up scored in a 8-0 victory over Opp Fire Ice Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland drove in two of those runs, and Jenaya Cleveland recorded two hits in the game. Chandler Cleveland recorded a triple.
Chandler Cleveland also pitched five innings, striking out five batter in the win.
Fury Black 10,
Lincoln Velocity 1
Fury Black jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and didn’t look back in a 10-1 win over Lincoln Velocity Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland hit two home runs and recorded six RBI. Olivia Binde also homered and drove in two more RBI.
Binde picked up the win, giving up a single run over five innings.
Fury Black 7, Lin. Cyclones 6
A late rally by the Lincoln Cyclones wasn’t enough in a 7-6 victory for Fury Black Sunday night.
Camryn Koletzky scored three runs and Emma Eichacker two to lead the Fury Black offense. Olivia Binde recorded a double.
In the circle, Chandler Cleveland pitched four innings, striking out three batters.
Fury Black 5, Nebraska Dominators Hansen 3
Olivia Binde’s strong performance boosted Fury Black to a 5-3 victory over Nebraska Dominators Hansen Saturday.
Binde recorded a double and drove in two runners for Fury Black. Camryn Koletsky scored twice and picked up two hits.
Binde also picked up the win in the circle. Binde struck out three batters over four innings.
Fury Black 8,
Lincoln Rockets 3
Olivia Binde and MacKenzie Richardson boosted Fury Black to an 8-3 victory over the Lincoln Rockets Saturday.
Binde recroded two hits and drove in three runs for Fury Black. Richardson added two more RBI’s. Binde, Emma Eichacker and Chander Cleveland scored two runs apiece.
Binde pitched five innings in the win for Fury Black.
S.F. Tourn.
Neb. Quakes 6, Fury Red 5
Fury Red scored two runs in the sixth inning, but the comeback fell short against Nebraska Quakes Saturday morning.
Elle Feser recorded two RBI’s and Hannah Sailer and Brooklyn Townsend scored two runs each.
Regan Garry started the game and pitched one inning. Bailey Sample pitched four innings, striking out four batters.
Fury Red 4, TSC Blaze 0
Bailey Sample pitched a shutout to give Fury Red a 4-0 victory over TSC Blaze Saturday.
Sample struck out 10 over seven innings, giving up two hits.
Tori Vellek recorded two RBI’s to lead Fury Red at the plate. Vellek, Elle Feser and Gracie Brockberg recorded two hits each.
Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue 8, Fury Red 3
A five-run fourth inning boosted Sioux Falls Cyclone Blue to an 8-3 win over Fury Red Sunday.
Olivia Girard recorded two hits and scored for the Fury Red. Izzy Wintz and Brooklyn Townsend also scored a run.
Regan Garry struck out three batters in five innings for Fury Red.
Fury Red 12, Sioux Falls Fusion Synergy 2
A seven-run third inning sealed a 12-2 Fury Red win Saturday afternoon.
Tori Vellek recorded three hits and drove in three runs for Fury Red. Izzy Wintz added two hits and two RBI’s. Paige Hatch scored twice and drove in two runners.
Regan Garry pitched four innings, giving up two runs in the win.
Metro Select Tourn.
Metro Select U12 12,
Fury Gazelles 0
HARRISBURG — The Fury Gazelles recorded one hit in a 12-0 three-inning loss to Metro Select Saturday morning.
Kennedy Gednalske recorded the lone hit in the game for the Fury Gazelles. Daylee Hughes and Elyse Larson each reached safely on walks.
Ava Girard and Olivia Puck pitched for the Fury Gazelles, with Girard recording a strike out in two innings.
Fury Gazelles 8,
Metro Select U10 6
A five-run first inning boosted the Fury Gazelles to an 8-6 victory over Metro Select U10 Saturday.
Three Fury Gazelles recorded two RBI’s in the game. Ava Girard, Isabelle Sheldon and Ellie Drotzman brought in two runs apiece. Kalli Koletzky and Daylee Hughes scored two runs each.
Hughes pitched six innings, striking out three batters in the win.
Fury Gazelles 10,
Hartford Sparks 0
A strong pitching performance and timely at-bats boosted Fury Gazelles to a 10-0 over the Hartford Sparks Saturday.
Daylee Hughes pitched four and one-thirds innings, striking out seven batters for the Fury Gazelles.
Olivia Puck and Isabelle Sheldon scored three runs each for the Fury Gazelle offense. Ellie Drotzman recorded two RBI’s.
Metro Select U10 8,
Fury Gazelles 3
A four-run first inning boosted Metro Select to an 8-3 win over the Fury Gazelles Sunday.
Battling from behind, Kalli Koletzky and Daylee Hughes recorded two hits each. Koletzky, Ava Girard and Isabelle Sheldon each scored a run.
Girard struck out six batters in three and two-thirds innings in the circle. Hughes recorded the final four outs, striking out two batters.
