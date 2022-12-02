GREELEY, Colo.—Northern Colorado scored 15 unanswered points in the third quarter and that proved the difference in a 72-65 win against South Dakota Friday night inside Bank of Colorado Arena.

Grace Larkins scored a career-high 30 points and had eight rebounds for the visiting Coyotes, who fell to 4-4 on the year. Northern Colorado got 21 points from Delaynie Byrne and 19 more from Hannah Simental to improve to 6-2.

