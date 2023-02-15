The Mount Marty Lancers gave a valiant performance on Senior Night, but Tash Lunday’s long-range 3-pointer went off the backboard and bounced off the front of the rim as the Doane Tigers defeated MMU 63-60 Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
“It came down to making plays late,” said Lancers head coach Collin Authier. “It was bucket for bucket a lot of times.”
The Lancers made plays, as freshman Tash Lunday and Cole Bowen scored the last ten points of the game for MMU. With the Lancers down 62-59, Bowen got fouled with ten seconds remaining in the contest and made the first of two free throws. Tash Lunday initially got the rebound as Bowen missed the second free throw, but was stripped by Doane’s Will Grixby, who Lunday fouled. Grixby made one of two free throws to get to the 63-60 score.
“If (Lunday) takes (a tip-in shot) and he's off balance (after the rebound), you're sitting there saying, ‘Oh, take that gather, take that power-dribble gather,’” Authier said. “What he was trying to do is try to take that power-dribble gather and (Grixby) made a great play on it. There's nothing that you can coach on that. That's a basketball player that made a great effort on the offensive rebound by Tash on that. Thinking back, I should have called the timeout, but I got him with the ball at that location. That happens.”
The game came in waves. MMU went on a 12-2 run in the first half to take a 23-18 lead, but the Tigers responded with a 10-0 run of their own to take a 28-23 lead into halftime. After Doane stretched its lead to 38-27 in the second half, the Lancers went on a 12-0 run to take a 39-38 lead. The Tigers responded with a 10-2 run to take a 48-41 lead.
“You ride the waves of the game,” Authier said. “It's like a boxing match. You're going to get hit and you're going to throw some punches. You brace it and weather the storm, then get back on the aggressive and you throw a couple haymakers back at them.”
Authier praised Bowen and Lunday for closing the gap down the stretch and making tough shots.
“(The Tigers) weren't coming off a ton of gaps,” Authier said. “They stopped coming off some gaps. When they did, we were able to make shots but when they don't do that, it opens (the floor) for Cole and Tash to be able to do some things.”
Bowen had 17 of his team-leading 26 points in the second half. Authier praised Bowen’s ability to stay within the system in the second 20 minutes.
“He deviated a little bit in the first half and he knows that,” Authier said. “(In the second half) he started getting back into the flow of what we do. That's every player. That happens throughout games. He's a tough player.”
The Lancers started their five seniors, Chase Altenburg, Will Turner, Kade Stearns, Matthew Becker and Lincoln Jordre in the contest.
“I never promised that, (but) if I can do it, I will,” Authier said. “For us, they were playing all year anyway. It didn't change a whole lot. There are times when that lineup has probably on the floor throughout the year. Those guys have been stapled to this program and part of our core group of guys. They've made an impact on myself in this program for the future.
“Those seniors will see their impact of this program in a couple of years. You never see it right away. Same with last year seniors. You see your impact two to three years afterwards. Those guys made an impact on our freshmen this year. They taught them a lot. Our freshmen respect those guys in that locker room. Our guys have done a very good job. Our connectivity this year was very, very good. Our guys got along, they respected each other (and) they competed hard.”
Lunday registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for MMU.
Brady Timm and Alec Oberhauser led Doane with 23 points apiece. Oberhauser completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.
Doane improved to 11-16 (8-11 GPAC), while MMU finished its season 9-19 (5-15 GPAC).
